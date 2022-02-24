February 24, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Elden Ring, 100 players will get the title of Elden Lord or Lady in the UK - Nerd4.life

Elden Ring, 100 players will get the title of Elden Lord or Lady in the UK – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax February 24, 2022 1 min read

elden ring We’ll see 100 players The British receive the official title of Elden Lord or Elden Lady Thanks to an initiative of Bandai Namco UK in collaboration with Highland Titles.

While expectations are growing for Elden Ring reviews, which will be published today starting at 16.00, the publisher has decided to take advantage of FromSoftware’s dark fantasy setting to give life competition Certainly different than usual.

Obviously, the title of Elden Lord or Elden Lady would not have the same value as a hereditary title, but it could be used on legal documents And people who have had it appear to have experienced a whole host of benefits in everyday life, from first-class upgrades to preferential treatment.


Elden Ring Testimony of Elden Lord or Lady

That’s not all: the contest winners will also get the right to own a file piece of ground Ranging in size up to 9 square metres, they are located in the Highland Titles Nature Reserve near Glencoe, Scotland.

To participate in the initiative, you must necessarily reside in the UK or Ireland and be over 16 years old. What you need to do is send a message to [email protected] from February 25 to March 11 and explain why you deserve the title of Eldenlord.

See also  The official Xperia 1 III and the Xperia 5 III. This is really Sony

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Free PS5 and PS4 Games Announced by Sony – Nerd4.life

February 23, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Will PlayStation Plus leak reveal free PS4 and PS5 games in March 2022? – Multiplayer.it

February 23, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Every mission is like a Mandalorian or Star Trek episode – Nerd4.life

February 23, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

Exhibition in San Marino on the official Eurovision YouTube channel

February 24, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

From the madman to the stranger in us: in Novara, the new book meets history, science and current events.

February 24, 2022 Karen Hines
4 min read

Riyadh fields completed

February 24, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
1 min read

Elden Ring, 100 players will get the title of Elden Lord or Lady in the UK – Nerd4.life

February 24, 2022 Gerald Bax