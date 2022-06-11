Einstein telescope, scientists from all over the world are looking towards Sardinia

The international community that will direct the technical options for the plant in Budapest was born, and the Sous Inatus mine in Lula is one of the three candidate sites for installation.

Sasari. It will not be understood whether it will be an advantage or a disadvantage for Sardinia until much later. Currently, the Budapest Convention, ratified by the Academy of Sciences, represents an important step taken by the international scientific community towards the realization of the Einstein telescope. Whether this structure, which they often compare – in importance – with CERN in Geneva, will be built in Sardinia or on the border between Holland and Germany, no one can say at the moment.

“We were a scientific community, and today we cooperate scientifically, an orderly and organized system that operates according to common rules to achieve a common goal: the creation of the Einstein Telescope, a large European research infrastructure that will lead us to the center of world science. It will allow us to maintain scientific and technological leadership in this promising field of research Fundamental Physics: Words by Michele Pontooreau, a researcher at the National Institute of Nuclear Physics who leads the Einstein Telescope community to date and will cover the role of spokesperson for the collaboration.

From the great meeting in Budapest, in which an army of 438 scientists from 28 countries participated (in presence and at a distance), a certainty emerged, an affirmation: “There are two candidate places to host the Einstein telescope: the area around the Sos Enattos mine in Sardinia and the Meuse-Rhine Euroregion between The Netherlands, Belgium and Germany.

Therefore, Sardinia is in the process of racing. Project management has been divided in a way that respects the aspirations of the competing regions to host the structure: at the helm of the leadership will be a Dutchman, Jo van den Brand of Nykef, and an Italian, Fernando Veroney, Professor and Director of the Physics District at the Gran Sasso Sciences Institute, associated with Infn.

A research unit of 21 scientists has been created, which will have to handle the design and development of the core, data analysis and multi-messenger astronomy. The unit will be coordinated by Jan Harms, Professor at the Gran Sasso Sciences Institute.

A very enthusiastic Marica Branchi, Professor of the Gran Sasso Institute of Sciences, Infn Associate and Chair of the Scientific Council of the National Institute of Astrophysics answers the phone from Berlin where she is spending a series of study days: “It’s a very important step that includes 1,200 people from the scientific community. It’s a collaboration that begins.” Einstein’s telescope is an instrument that will allow us to observe the whole universe. With current instruments we can see the nearby universe. With Et we will be able to see the beginning of the universe. Et will allow us to return, through gravitational waves, to the first structures of the universe. And Sardinia may be at the heart of all this “.

Scientific cooperation will have a say in the choice of site: «We are all working together, this in Budapest is the official start of the collaboration. There will be working groups that take care of feedback on the site. Certainly, the final evaluation will only be made on the basis of scientific criteria.”

Understanding within the scientific community is also an important sign of unity at moments like these: “It shows – Marica Branchesi continues – how Europe has become so important. Sardinia has a great opportunity for futuristic astrophysics. But the Einstein telescope will have a very strong impact on Italy in terms of knowledge aspects, economic impacts, jobs and infrastructure.”

