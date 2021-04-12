Egypt: Many searched in vain! Spectacular opportunity is a “big surprise”

Fascinating Discovery in Egypt: Archaeologists were really looking for something else – and made the second most important discovery since 1922.

Cairo – Archaeologists are still searching for the tomb of Pharaoh Tutankhamun. Instead, they discovered a 3,000-year-old city in Luxor, Egypt. Sahih House, the leader of the expedition, said in a statement that it was the largest ancient city ever seen in Egypt.

Egypt: “Second most important archaeological discovery after Tutankhamun’s tomb”

“The discovery of this lost city is the second most important archaeological discovery after Tutankhamun’s tomb,” said Betsy Bryan, an Egyptian professor at Johns Hopkins University in the United States. Pharaoh’s tomb was discovered in 1922. According to Brian, the current discovery “gives a rare insight into the life of the ancient Egyptians during the time when the empire was rich.”

The settlement dates back to the reign of King Amenopis III, who ruled from 1391 BC to 1353 BC. BC ruled in ancient Egypt, the House declared. According to the archaeologist, this has also been proven by excavated materials such as adobe bricks with Pharaoh’s seals.

Another photo of the exciting discovery. © AFP PHOTO / HO / EGYPTIAN MINISTRY OF ANTIQUITIES

The ancient city is well preserved with “almost complete walls and rooms”. The walls are sometimes up to three meters high. Archaeologists have unearthed rock tombs, stoves, and a bakery with ceramics. In the workshop, bricks are said to have been made for decoration in one area, amulets for temples and tombs in another. A residential and administrative district only partially emerged.

Egypt: The city was considered lost – always searched in vain

So the city was considered lost: “Many foreign expeditions searched the city and never found it,” House said. Historical sources indicate that the settlement consisted of three palaces of Amenhotep III. As well as being said to have been the administrative and industrial center of the empire. The archaeologist and the Egyptian Ministry of Archeology announced the discovery in the south of the country on Thursday.

According to the House, the excavations began in September 2020 – with the aim of locating Tutankhamun’s mortuary. “To the great surprise of the team, Adobe forms appeared in all directions,” said the man who is considered one of the most influential and intelligent archaeologists in Egypt.

Detailed shot of the found monuments. © Image Images / Xinhua

Egypt has recently unveiled a number of archaeological finds. For example, in February, excavations in the Nile Delta uncovered the remains of an ancient liquor. In January, archaeologists discovered a tomb temple and 50 other sarcophagi in the Negropolis of Sagara, near Cairo.

The proclamation of ancient discoveries was to revive the diseased tourism industry in Egypt. The economy depends on tourism revenue and was badly affected during corona epidemics. Last week a sacred procession in Cairo pursued a similar goal: the mummies of 22 kings and queens from ancient Egypt were taken through the city to a new museum. An amazing discovery was recently made in the Baltic Sea. (dpa)