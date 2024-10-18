Economic agenda for October 21, 2024

Italian Stock Exchange
Dividends
- Elbra (0.06 euros – second tranche for fiscal year 2023)
Board of Directors to examine the financial statements
- Euronext Milan: Softlab (First semester 2024).
Oba
- A voluntary public takeover (OPA) offer promoted by Saldeep for the shares is underway Salsif Group. The process will end on November 8, 2024.
- A voluntary Public Purchase and Exchange (OPAS) offer promoted by FNAC Darty and RUBY Equity on the shares is underway. Onyoro. The process will end on October 25, 2024.
- An obligatory public purchase offer (OPA) promoted by Gemini BidCo for the shares is underway Relatek. The process will end on October 25, 2024.
- An overall public purchase offer (OPA) promoted by Tinexta Defense for the shares is underway Defense Technical Holding Company. The process will end on November 7, 2024.
Conference call to comment on the financial statements
- Fly away. Presentation of results for the first half of 2024 (Milan).
Offering government bonds
Germany
- Offering government bonds with Expires in March 2025 and September 2025. Maximum amount: EUR 2 billion per security.
Quarterly
Europe
- Sub (Germany, Q3 2024 – press release 10.05pm)
Macroeconomics
Germany
- index Producer prices In September 2024 (08.00 AM). Consensus: Second
US
- Leading indicator In September 2024 (4.00 pm). Consensus: -0.3% m/m.
