Economic agenda for October 17, 2024

Central banks

B.C.E.

communication Monetary policy decisions (2.15 pm). Interest rates are expected to be cut by 25 basis points; The interest rate on major refinancing operations should fall to 3.4%, while the interest rate on deposits should be raised to 3.25%.

(2.15 pm). Interest rates are expected to be cut by 25 basis points; The interest rate on major refinancing operations should fall to 3.4%, while the interest rate on deposits should be raised to 3.25%. Christine Lagarde press conference Commentary on monetary policy decisions (2:45 pm).

Commentary on monetary policy decisions (2:45 pm). Speech by Christine Lagarde (raw 16.15).

Italian Stock Exchange

Board of Directors to examine the financial statements

Conference call to comment on the financial statements

Oba

A voluntary public takeover (OPA) offer promoted by Saldeep for the shares is underway Salsif Group . The process will end on November 8, 2024.

. The process will end on November 8, 2024. A voluntary public purchase offer (OPA) promoted by FNAC Darty and RUBY Equity for the shares is underway. Onyoro . The process will end on October 25, 2024.

. The process will end on October 25, 2024. An obligatory public purchase offer (OPA) promoted by Gemini BidCo for the shares is underway Relatek . The process will end on October 25, 2024.

. The process will end on October 25, 2024. An overall public purchase offer (OPA) promoted by Tinexta Defense for the shares is underway Defense Technical Holding Company. The process will end on November 7, 2024.

Offering government bonds

Spain

version Government bonds maturing in 2031, 2034 and 2048. The amount ranges between 4.5 and 5.5 billion euros.

France

version Government bonds maturing in 2027, 2028, 2029 and 2030. The amount ranges between 10 and 12 billion euros.

Quarterly

Europe

EssilorLuxottica (France, Q3 2024 – Revenue)

US

Blackstone Group (Q3 2024 – Wall Street pre-opening release)

(Q3 2024 – Wall Street pre-opening release) Netflix (Q3 2024 – Wall Street pre-opening release)

Macroeconomics

Italy

Trade balance (Total) in August 2024 (11.00 AM). Consensus: €5.6 billion.

Europe

index Consumer prices (Final) in September 2024 (11.00 AM). Consensus: -0.1% mo/m; +1.8% YoY (preliminary).

(Final) in September 2024 (11.00 AM). Consensus: -0.1% mo/m; +1.8% YoY (preliminary). index Consumer prices (Main and Final) in September 2024 (11.00 AM). Consensus: +2.7% YoY (preliminary).

Japan

Trade balance In September 2024 (01.50 AM). Consensus: -237.5 billion yen.

US

Retail sales In September 2024 (2.30pm). Consensus: +0.3% mo/m.

In September 2024 (2.30pm). Consensus: +0.3% mo/m. Retail sales (Excluding the automotive sector) in September 2024 (2.30 pm). Consensus: +0.1% mo/m.

(Excluding the automotive sector) in September 2024 (2.30 pm). Consensus: +0.1% mo/m. index Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia In October 2024 (2.30pm). Consensus: 3.5.

In October 2024 (2.30pm). Consensus: 3.5. Weekly orders for Unemployment benefits (raw 14.30). Consensus: 250 miles.

(raw 14.30). Consensus: 250 miles. Use of production capacity In September 2024 (3.15pm). Consensus: 77.8%.

In September 2024 (3.15pm). Consensus: 77.8%. Industrial production In September 2024 (3.15pm). Consensus: -0.1% m/m.

In September 2024 (3.15pm). Consensus: -0.1% m/m. Business inventories Until August 2024 (16.00). Consensus: +0.3% mo/m.

Until August 2024 (16.00). Consensus: +0.3% mo/m. Weekly supplies of Petroleum (raw 16.30).



