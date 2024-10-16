Economic agenda for October 17, 2024

Central banks
B.C.E.
- communication Monetary policy decisions (2.15 pm). Interest rates are expected to be cut by 25 basis points; The interest rate on major refinancing operations should fall to 3.4%, while the interest rate on deposits should be raised to 3.25%.
- Christine Lagarde press conference Commentary on monetary policy decisions (2:45 pm).
- Speech by Christine Lagarde (raw 16.15).
Italian Stock Exchange
Board of Directors to examine the financial statements
Conference call to comment on the financial statements
Oba
- A voluntary public takeover (OPA) offer promoted by Saldeep for the shares is underway Salsif Group. The process will end on November 8, 2024.
- A voluntary public purchase offer (OPA) promoted by FNAC Darty and RUBY Equity for the shares is underway. Onyoro. The process will end on October 25, 2024.
- An obligatory public purchase offer (OPA) promoted by Gemini BidCo for the shares is underway Relatek. The process will end on October 25, 2024.
- An overall public purchase offer (OPA) promoted by Tinexta Defense for the shares is underway Defense Technical Holding Company. The process will end on November 7, 2024.
Offering government bonds
Spain
- version Government bonds maturing in 2031, 2034 and 2048. The amount ranges between 4.5 and 5.5 billion euros.
France
- version Government bonds maturing in 2027, 2028, 2029 and 2030. The amount ranges between 10 and 12 billion euros.
Quarterly
Europe
- EssilorLuxottica (France, Q3 2024 – Revenue)
US
- Blackstone Group (Q3 2024 – Wall Street pre-opening release)
- Netflix (Q3 2024 – Wall Street pre-opening release)
Macroeconomics
Italy
- Trade balance (Total) in August 2024 (11.00 AM). Consensus: €5.6 billion.
Europe
- index Consumer prices (Final) in September 2024 (11.00 AM). Consensus: -0.1% mo/m; +1.8% YoY (preliminary).
- index Consumer prices (Main and Final) in September 2024 (11.00 AM). Consensus: +2.7% YoY (preliminary).
Japan
- Trade balance In September 2024 (01.50 AM). Consensus: -237.5 billion yen.
US
- Retail sales In September 2024 (2.30pm). Consensus: +0.3% mo/m.
- Retail sales (Excluding the automotive sector) in September 2024 (2.30 pm). Consensus: +0.1% mo/m.
- index Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia In October 2024 (2.30pm). Consensus: 3.5.
- Weekly orders for Unemployment benefits (raw 14.30). Consensus: 250 miles.
- Use of production capacity In September 2024 (3.15pm). Consensus: 77.8%.
- Industrial production In September 2024 (3.15pm). Consensus: -0.1% m/m.
- Business inventories Until August 2024 (16.00). Consensus: +0.3% mo/m.
- Weekly supplies of Petroleum (raw 16.30).
“Internet trailblazer. Travelaholic. Passionate social media evangelist. Tv advocate.”