Economic agenda for October 16, 2024

Italian Stock Exchange

Dividends

Dividend payment is due on October 14, 2024

we (0.2 euros – second tranche for fiscal year 2023)

Board of Directors meeting to examine the financial statements for the third quarter of 2024

Oba

A voluntary public takeover (OPA) offer promoted by Saldeep for the shares is underway Salsif Group . The process will end on November 8, 2024.

A voluntary public purchase offer (OPA) promoted by FNAC Darty and RUBY Equity for the shares is underway. Onyoro . The process will end on October 25, 2024.

An obligatory public purchase offer (OPA) promoted by Gemini BidCo for the shares is underway Relatek . The process will end on October 25, 2024.

An overall public purchase offer (OPA) promoted by Tinexta Defense for the shares is underway Defense Technical Holding Company. The process will end on November 7, 2024.

Offering government bonds

Germany

version Government bonds maturing in August 2054 (Thirty years). Maximum amount: one billion euros.

Quarterly

Europe

ASML Holdings (Netherlands, Q3 2024)

US

Abbott Laboratories (Q3 2024 – Wall Street pre-opening release)

US Bancorp (Q3 2024 – Wall Street pre-opening release)

Alcoa (Q3 2024 – Release after Wall Street close)

Central banks

B.C.E.

Speech by Christine Lagarde (raw 20.40).

Macroeconomics

Italy

Unified index Consumer prices (Final) in September 2024 (10.00 AM). Consensus: +1.2% mo/m; +0.8% YoY (preliminary).

(Final) in September 2024 (10.00 AM). Consensus: +1.2% mo/m; +0.8% YoY (preliminary). index Consumer prices (Final) in September 2024 (10.00 AM). Consensus: -0.2% mo/m; +0.7% y/y (preparations).

Great Britain

index Consumer prices In September 2024 (08.00 AM). Consensus: +0.2% mo/m; +1.9% YoY.

Japan

Machine commands Until August 2024 (or 01.50). Consensus: -0.1% m/m.

US

Import prices In September 2024 (2.30pm). Consensus: -0.3% m/m.



