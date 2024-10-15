Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Economic agenda for October 16, 2024

By: Karen Hines

Date:

Italian Stock Exchange

Dividends

Dividend payment is due on October 14, 2024

  • we (0.2 euros – second tranche for fiscal year 2023)

Board of Directors meeting to examine the financial statements for the third quarter of 2024

Oba

  • A voluntary public takeover (OPA) offer promoted by Saldeep for the shares is underway Salsif Group. The process will end on November 8, 2024.

  • A voluntary public purchase offer (OPA) promoted by FNAC Darty and RUBY Equity for the shares is underway. Onyoro. The process will end on October 25, 2024.

  • An obligatory public purchase offer (OPA) promoted by Gemini BidCo for the shares is underway Relatek. The process will end on October 25, 2024.

  • An overall public purchase offer (OPA) promoted by Tinexta Defense for the shares is underway Defense Technical Holding Company. The process will end on November 7, 2024.

Offering government bonds

Germany

  • version Government bonds maturing in August 2054 (Thirty years). Maximum amount: one billion euros.

Quarterly

Europe

  • ASML Holdings (Netherlands, Q3 2024)

US

  • Abbott Laboratories (Q3 2024 – Wall Street pre-opening release)

  • US Bancorp (Q3 2024 – Wall Street pre-opening release)

  • Alcoa (Q3 2024 – Release after Wall Street close)

Central banks

B.C.E.

  • Speech by Christine Lagarde (raw 20.40).

Macroeconomics

Italy

  • Unified index Consumer prices (Final) in September 2024 (10.00 AM). Consensus: +1.2% mo/m; +0.8% YoY (preliminary).

  • index Consumer prices (Final) in September 2024 (10.00 AM). Consensus: -0.2% mo/m; +0.7% y/y (preparations).

Great Britain

  • index Consumer prices In September 2024 (08.00 AM). Consensus: +0.2% mo/m; +1.9% YoY.

Japan

  • Machine commands Until August 2024 (or 01.50). Consensus: -0.1% m/m.

US

  • Import prices In September 2024 (2.30pm). Consensus: -0.3% m/m.


