Economic agenda for October 16, 2024

Italian Stock Exchange
Dividends
Dividend payment is due on October 14, 2024
- we (0.2 euros – second tranche for fiscal year 2023)
Board of Directors meeting to examine the financial statements for the third quarter of 2024
- A voluntary public takeover (OPA) offer promoted by Saldeep for the shares is underway Salsif Group. The process will end on November 8, 2024.
- A voluntary public purchase offer (OPA) promoted by FNAC Darty and RUBY Equity for the shares is underway. Onyoro. The process will end on October 25, 2024.
- An obligatory public purchase offer (OPA) promoted by Gemini BidCo for the shares is underway Relatek. The process will end on October 25, 2024.
- An overall public purchase offer (OPA) promoted by Tinexta Defense for the shares is underway Defense Technical Holding Company. The process will end on November 7, 2024.
Offering government bonds
Germany
- version Government bonds maturing in August 2054 (Thirty years). Maximum amount: one billion euros.
Quarterly
Europe
- ASML Holdings (Netherlands, Q3 2024)
US
- Abbott Laboratories (Q3 2024 – Wall Street pre-opening release)
- US Bancorp (Q3 2024 – Wall Street pre-opening release)
- Alcoa (Q3 2024 – Release after Wall Street close)
Central banks
B.C.E.
- Speech by Christine Lagarde (raw 20.40).
Macroeconomics
Italy
- Unified index Consumer prices (Final) in September 2024 (10.00 AM). Consensus: +1.2% mo/m; +0.8% YoY (preliminary).
- index Consumer prices (Final) in September 2024 (10.00 AM). Consensus: -0.2% mo/m; +0.7% y/y (preparations).
Great Britain
- index Consumer prices In September 2024 (08.00 AM). Consensus: +0.2% mo/m; +1.9% YoY.
Japan
- Machine commands Until August 2024 (or 01.50). Consensus: -0.1% m/m.
US
- Import prices In September 2024 (2.30pm). Consensus: -0.3% m/m.
