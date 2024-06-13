Economic agenda for June 14, 2024

Modernizing the Italian public debt

to Eduardo Fagnani

June 13, 2024 at 5:09 pm

Italian Stock Exchange Shareholders meetings to approve the 2023 financial statements Euronext Milan: CSB International (raw 09.00).

(raw 09.00). Euronext Growth Milan: ElEs (2nd call; 10:00 a.m.); Simon (second call; 9:00 a.m.). Capital increase The last day to list the rights related to increasing the company’s capital Doxy. The process will end on June 20, 2024. Oba A voluntary public takeover (OPA) offer promoted by SGG Holding for the shares is underway Says Jeter . The process will end on June 21, 2024.

. The process will end on June 21, 2024. A voluntary public takeover (OPA) offer promoted by Honeywell and Honeywell II for shares is currently underway. CivitaNavi Systems. The process will end on July 19, 2024. Central banks Bank of Italy to update Italian public debt (raw 10.30). B.C.E. Speech by Christine Lagarde (raw 19.30). Bank of Japan communication Monetary policy decisions. total economy Italy Trade balance In April 2024 (11.00 AM). Consensus: €4.3 billion. France Unified index Consumer prices (Final) in May 2024 (8.45am). Consensus: +0.2% mo/m; +2.7% y/y (preliminaries). Japan Industrial production (Final) in April 2024 (06.30 AM). Consensus: -0.1% m/m (preliminary). United State Import prices Maggio 2024 (raw 14.30). Consensus: 0.0% m/m.

Maggio 2024 (raw 14.30). Consensus: 0.0% m/m. Guide for University of Michigan Family Fund (Tentatively) in June 2024 (4.00pm). Consensus: 72.0.

