Economic agenda for June 10, 2024

Italian Stock Exchange
Dividend
Board of Directors to examine financial statements for 2023
- Euronext Milan: Piquadro (Fiscal year 2023/2024)
- Euronext Growth Milan: in a bad manner.
Shareholders meetings to approve the 2023 financial statements
- Euronext Growth Milan: Agatos (1st call, 5.00pm – 2nd call 11 June, 6.00pm).
Capital increase
- Work is underway to increase capital Doxy. The process is scheduled to end on June 20, 2024, while the rights related to the capital increase will be included until June 14.
Oba
- A voluntary public takeover (OPA) offer promoted by SGG Holding for the shares is underway Says Jeter. The process will end on June 21, 2024.
- A voluntary public takeover (OPA) offer promoted by Honeywell and Honeywell II for shares is currently underway. CivitaNavi Systems. The process will end on July 19, 2024.
Government bonds
- The Ministry of Economy and Finance announcesQuantity and characteristics of BTPs Which will be released on June 13, 2024.
Offering government bonds
Germany
- Issuance Government bonds mature in September 2024 and March 2025. Maximum amount: EUR 2 billion per security.
total economy
Italy
- Industrial production Until April 2024 (10.00). Consensus: +0.2% mo/m.
Japan
- Bill (Final) for the first quarter of 2024 (01.50 AM). Consensus: -0.5% F/F; -2.0% on an annual basis (initial).
