Economic Agenda for July 5, 2024

Focus on US employment data

to Eduardo Fagnani

February 4, 2024 at 16:53

Italian Stock Exchange Capital increase Last day to list rights related to the company’s capital increase FincantieriThe process will end on July 11, 2024. Business Arena DEA Debut on Euronext Growth Milan.

Debut on Euronext Growth Milan. Openjobmets Suspended from trading.

Suspended from trading. Sais Jetters Suspended from trading. Opa The voluntary public takeover offer (OPA) promoted by Honeywell and Honeywell 2 for shares is currently underway. CivitaNavy SystemsThe process will end on July 19, 2024. Dividend Government bonds Ministry of Economy and Finance announcesQuantity and characteristics of BOTs Which will be released on July 10, 2024. Central banks B.C.E. Speech by Christine Lagarde (Raw 19.15). total economy Italy Retail Maggio 2024 (Raw 10.00). Consensus: +0.2% MoM. Europe Retail From May 2024 (11.00). Consensus: +0.2% month/month. Germany Industrial production From May 2024 (08.00 AM). Consensus: +0.1% month/month. France Industrial production Maggio 2024 (Raw 08.45). Consensus: -1.0% MoM. Japan Home consumption In May 2024 (01.30 am). Consensus: +0.1% YoY. United State New non-farm employees June 2024 (2.30pm). Consensus: 190,000 units.

