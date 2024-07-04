Economic Agenda for July 5, 2024

Focus on US employment data
February 4, 2024 at 16:53
Italian Stock Exchange
Capital increase
- Last day to list rights related to the company’s capital increase FincantieriThe process will end on July 11, 2024.
Business Arena
- DEA Debut on Euronext Growth Milan.
- Openjobmets Suspended from trading.
- Sais Jetters Suspended from trading.
Opa
- The voluntary public takeover offer (OPA) promoted by Honeywell and Honeywell 2 for shares is currently underway. CivitaNavy SystemsThe process will end on July 19, 2024.
Dividend
Government bonds
- Ministry of Economy and Finance announcesQuantity and characteristics of BOTs Which will be released on July 10, 2024.
Central banks
B.C.E.
- Speech by Christine Lagarde (Raw 19.15).
total economy
Italy
- Retail Maggio 2024 (Raw 10.00). Consensus: +0.2% MoM.
Europe
- Retail From May 2024 (11.00). Consensus: +0.2% month/month.
Germany
- Industrial production From May 2024 (08.00 AM). Consensus: +0.1% month/month.
France
- Industrial production Maggio 2024 (Raw 08.45). Consensus: -1.0% MoM.
Japan
- Home consumption In May 2024 (01.30 am). Consensus: +0.1% YoY.
United State
- New non-farm employees June 2024 (2.30pm). Consensus: 190,000 units.
- Unemployment rate Until June 2024 (2.30pm). Consensus: 4.0%.
- Hourly wages Until June 2024 (2.30pm). Consensus: +0.3% m/m.
