Economic Agenda for July 24, 2024

Italian Stock Exchange

Board of Directors to review the financial statements for the first half of 2024

Conference call to comment on financial statements

Dividend

Stock dividends are due on Monday, July 22, 2024.

Opa

Mandatory Public Offer (OPA) Promoted by Varas on Shares is Underway Saras The process will end on August 9, 2024.

The process will end on August 9, 2024. The voluntary public takeover offer (OPA) promoted by Honeywell and Honeywell 2 for shares is currently underway. CivitaNavy SystemsThe process will end on August 9, 2024.

Capital increase

Capital increase is underway Expert.i The process will end on July 25, 2024.

The process will end on July 25, 2024. Capital increase is underway Comal The process will end on July 25, 2024.

The process will end on July 25, 2024. Capital increase is underway Cube LabsThe process will end on July 25, 2024.

Government bond issuance

Germany

Issuance Government bonds due August 2034 (Contracts). Maximum amount: 5 billion euros.

Quarterly

Europe

Santander Bank (Spain, first semester 2024)

(Spain, first semester 2024) BNP Paribas (France, Q2 2024)

(France, Q2 2024) German Bank (Germany, Q2 2024)

(Germany, Q2 2024) orange (France, Chapter 1 2024)

United States

AT&T (Q2 2024 – Wall Street Pre-Open Release)

(Q2 2024 – Wall Street Pre-Open Release) Ford Motor Company (Q2 2024 – Release after Wall Street close)

(Q2 2024 – Release after Wall Street close) IBM (Q2 2024 – Release after Wall Street close)

total economy

Europe

index BMI manufacturing (Tentative) July 2024 (10.00 AM). Consensus: 46.0 (Previous: 45.8).

(Tentative) July 2024 (10.00 AM). Consensus: 46.0 (Previous: 45.8). index SME Services (Tentative) July 2024 (10.00 AM). Consensus: 53.0 (Previous: 52.8).

(Tentative) July 2024 (10.00 AM). Consensus: 53.0 (Previous: 52.8). index Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (Tentative) July 2024 (10.00 AM). Consensus: 2 (Previous: 50.9).

Germany

Guide for Consumer confidence In August 2024 (08.00 AM). Consensus: -21.0.

In August 2024 (08.00 AM). Consensus: -21.0. index BMI manufacturing (Tentative) July 2024 (9.30am). Consensus: 44.3 (Previous: 43.5).

(Tentative) July 2024 (9.30am). Consensus: 44.3 (Previous: 43.5). index SME Services (Tentative) July 2024 (9.30am). Consensus: 53.5 (Previous: 53.1).

France

index BMI manufacturing (Tentative) July 2024 (9:15 am). Consensus: 45.7 (Previous: 45.4).

(Tentative) July 2024 (9:15 am). Consensus: 45.7 (Previous: 45.4). index SME Services (Tentative) July 2024 (9:15 AM). Consensus: 49.7 (Previous: 49.6).

Great Britain

index BMI manufacturing (Tentative) July 2024 (10.30am). Consensus: 51.2 (Previous: 50.9).

(Tentative) July 2024 (10.30am). Consensus: 51.2 (Previous: 50.9). index SME Services (Tentative) July 2024 (10.30am). Consensus: 52.5 (Previous: 52.1).

Japan

index BMI manufacturing (Tentative) July 2024 (02.30 AM). Consensus: 50.5 (Previous: 50.0).

United State

Trade balance June 2024 (2:30 p.m.). Consensus: -$98.0 billion.

June 2024 (2:30 p.m.). Consensus: -$98.0 billion. index Markit Manufacturing PMI (Tentative) July 2024 (3:45 p.m.). Consensus: 51.4 (Previous: 51.6).

(Tentative) July 2024 (3:45 p.m.). Consensus: 51.4 (Previous: 51.6). index Markit Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) (Tentative) July 2024 (3:45 p.m.). Consensus: 54.5 (Previous: 55.3).

(Tentative) July 2024 (3:45 p.m.). Consensus: 54.5 (Previous: 55.3). index Markit Composite PMI (Tentative) July 2024 (3:45 p.m.). Consensus: 2 (Previous: 54.8).

(Tentative) July 2024 (3:45 p.m.). Consensus: 2 (Previous: 54.8). new home sales June 2024 (4:00 p.m.). Consensus: 640,000.

June 2024 (4:00 p.m.). Consensus: 640,000. Weekly supplies of Petroleum (Raw 16.30).



