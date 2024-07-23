Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Economy

Economic Agenda for July 24, 2024

Italian Stock Exchange

Board of Directors to review the financial statements for the first half of 2024

Conference call to comment on financial statements

Dividend

Stock dividends are due on Monday, July 22, 2024.

Opa

  • Mandatory Public Offer (OPA) Promoted by Varas on Shares is Underway SarasThe process will end on August 9, 2024.

  • The voluntary public takeover offer (OPA) promoted by Honeywell and Honeywell 2 for shares is currently underway. CivitaNavy SystemsThe process will end on August 9, 2024.

Capital increase

  • Capital increase is underway Expert.iThe process will end on July 25, 2024.

  • Capital increase is underway ComalThe process will end on July 25, 2024.

  • Capital increase is underway Cube LabsThe process will end on July 25, 2024.

Government bond issuance

Germany

  • Issuance Government bonds due August 2034 (Contracts). Maximum amount: 5 billion euros.

Quarterly

Europe

  • Santander Bank (Spain, first semester 2024)

  • BNP Paribas (France, Q2 2024)

  • German Bank (Germany, Q2 2024)

  • orange (France, Chapter 1 2024)

United States

  • AT&T (Q2 2024 – Wall Street Pre-Open Release)

  • Ford Motor Company (Q2 2024 – Release after Wall Street close)

  • IBM (Q2 2024 – Release after Wall Street close)

total economy

Europe

  • index BMI manufacturing (Tentative) July 2024 (10.00 AM). Consensus: 46.0 (Previous: 45.8).

  • index SME Services (Tentative) July 2024 (10.00 AM). Consensus: 53.0 (Previous: 52.8).

  • index Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (Tentative) July 2024 (10.00 AM). Consensus: 2 (Previous: 50.9).

Germany

  • Guide for Consumer confidence In August 2024 (08.00 AM). Consensus: -21.0.

  • index BMI manufacturing (Tentative) July 2024 (9.30am). Consensus: 44.3 (Previous: 43.5).

  • index SME Services (Tentative) July 2024 (9.30am). Consensus: 53.5 (Previous: 53.1).

France

  • index BMI manufacturing (Tentative) July 2024 (9:15 am). Consensus: 45.7 (Previous: 45.4).

  • index SME Services (Tentative) July 2024 (9:15 AM). Consensus: 49.7 (Previous: 49.6).

Great Britain

  • index BMI manufacturing (Tentative) July 2024 (10.30am). Consensus: 51.2 (Previous: 50.9).

  • index SME Services (Tentative) July 2024 (10.30am). Consensus: 52.5 (Previous: 52.1).

Japan

  • index BMI manufacturing (Tentative) July 2024 (02.30 AM). Consensus: 50.5 (Previous: 50.0).

United State

  • Trade balance June 2024 (2:30 p.m.). Consensus: -$98.0 billion.

  • index Markit Manufacturing PMI (Tentative) July 2024 (3:45 p.m.). Consensus: 51.4 (Previous: 51.6).

  • index Markit Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) (Tentative) July 2024 (3:45 p.m.). Consensus: 54.5 (Previous: 55.3).

  • index Markit Composite PMI (Tentative) July 2024 (3:45 p.m.). Consensus: 2 (Previous: 54.8).

  • new home sales June 2024 (4:00 p.m.). Consensus: 640,000.

  • Weekly supplies of Petroleum (Raw 16.30).


Mad Men will return to Netflix in international territories in August 2024.

Entertainment 0
Photo: AMC/Lionsgate Television mad men The series will make its...

LeBron James will be the standard-bearer for the men’s team in the United States.

Sport 0
Sports. Olympics: LeBron James will...

Scientists Warn of Living Robots: ‘We Need Rules’

Tech 0
The development of technology has led to the...

