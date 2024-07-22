Monday, July 22, 2024
Economic Agenda for July 23, 2024

By: Karen Hines

Date:

Italian Stock Exchange

Board of Directors meeting to review the financial statements for the first half of 2024

Opa

  • Mandatory Public Offer (OPA) Promoted by Varas on Shares is Underway SarasThe process will end on August 9, 2024.

  • The voluntary public takeover offer (OPA) promoted by Honeywell and Honeywell 2 for shares is currently underway. CivitaNavy SystemsThe process will end on August 9, 2024.

Capital increase

  • Capital increase is underway Expert.iThe process will end on July 25, 2024.

  • Capital increase is underway ComalThe process will end on July 25, 2024.

  • Capital increase is underway Cube LabsThe process will end on July 25, 2024.

Shareholders’ meetings to approve financial statements

  • Piquadro (first call, 11.00 am)

Government bonds

  • Ministry of Economy and Finance announcesQuantity and characteristics of BOTs Which will be released on July 26, 2024.

Government bond issuance

Germany

  • Issuance Government bonds due September 2026 (Every two years). Maximum amount: 5 billion euros.

Quarterly

United State

  • coca cola (Q2 2024 – Wall Street Pre-Open Release)

  • Comcast (Q2 2024 – Wall Street Pre-Open Release)

  • General Motors (Q2 2024 – Wall Street Pre-Open Release)

  • Lockheed Martin (Q2 2024 – Wall Street Pre-Open Release)

  • Philip Morris International(Q2 2024 – Wall Street Pre-Open Release)

  • Spotify Technology (Q2 2024 – Wall Street Pre-Open Release)

  • UPS (Q2 2024 – Wall Street Pre-Open Release)

  • the alphabet (Q2 2024 – Release after Wall Street close)

  • Tesla (Q2 2024 – Release after Wall Street close)

  • Texas Instruments (Q2 2024 – Release after Wall Street close)

  • visa (Q3 2023/24 – Release after Wall Street close)

total economy

Europe

  • Guide for Consumer confidence (Flash estimate) July 2024 (4pm). Consensus: -13.2 (Previous: -14.0).

United State

  • Sell ​​Existing Homes Until June 2024 (4pm). Consensus: 4 million.


