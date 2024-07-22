Economic Agenda for July 23, 2024

Italian Stock Exchange

Board of Directors meeting to review the financial statements for the first half of 2024

Opa

Mandatory Public Offer (OPA) Promoted by Varas on Shares is Underway Saras The process will end on August 9, 2024.

The process will end on August 9, 2024. The voluntary public takeover offer (OPA) promoted by Honeywell and Honeywell 2 for shares is currently underway. CivitaNavy SystemsThe process will end on August 9, 2024.

Capital increase

Capital increase is underway Expert.i The process will end on July 25, 2024.

The process will end on July 25, 2024. Capital increase is underway Comal The process will end on July 25, 2024.

The process will end on July 25, 2024. Capital increase is underway Cube LabsThe process will end on July 25, 2024.

Shareholders’ meetings to approve financial statements

Piquadro (first call, 11.00 am)

Government bonds

Ministry of Economy and Finance announcesQuantity and characteristics of BOTs Which will be released on July 26, 2024.

Government bond issuance

Germany

Issuance Government bonds due September 2026 (Every two years). Maximum amount: 5 billion euros.

Quarterly

United State

coca cola (Q2 2024 – Wall Street Pre-Open Release)

(Q2 2024 – Wall Street Pre-Open Release) Comcast (Q2 2024 – Wall Street Pre-Open Release)

(Q2 2024 – Wall Street Pre-Open Release) General Motors (Q2 2024 – Wall Street Pre-Open Release)

(Q2 2024 – Wall Street Pre-Open Release) Lockheed Martin (Q2 2024 – Wall Street Pre-Open Release)

(Q2 2024 – Wall Street Pre-Open Release) Philip Morris International (Q2 2024 – Wall Street Pre-Open Release)

(Q2 2024 – Wall Street Pre-Open Release) Spotify Technology (Q2 2024 – Wall Street Pre-Open Release)

(Q2 2024 – Wall Street Pre-Open Release) UPS (Q2 2024 – Wall Street Pre-Open Release)

(Q2 2024 – Wall Street Pre-Open Release) the alphabet (Q2 2024 – Release after Wall Street close)

(Q2 2024 – Release after Wall Street close) Tesla (Q2 2024 – Release after Wall Street close)

(Q2 2024 – Release after Wall Street close) Texas Instruments (Q2 2024 – Release after Wall Street close)

(Q2 2024 – Release after Wall Street close) visa (Q3 2023/24 – Release after Wall Street close)

total economy

Europe

Guide for Consumer confidence (Flash estimate) July 2024 (4pm). Consensus: -13.2 (Previous: -14.0).

United State

Sell ​​Existing Homes Until June 2024 (4pm). Consensus: 4 million.



