Economic Agenda for July 23, 2024

Italian Stock Exchange
Board of Directors meeting to review the financial statements for the first half of 2024
Opa
- Mandatory Public Offer (OPA) Promoted by Varas on Shares is Underway SarasThe process will end on August 9, 2024.
- The voluntary public takeover offer (OPA) promoted by Honeywell and Honeywell 2 for shares is currently underway. CivitaNavy SystemsThe process will end on August 9, 2024.
Capital increase
- Capital increase is underway Expert.iThe process will end on July 25, 2024.
- Capital increase is underway ComalThe process will end on July 25, 2024.
- Capital increase is underway Cube LabsThe process will end on July 25, 2024.
Shareholders’ meetings to approve financial statements
- Piquadro (first call, 11.00 am)
Government bonds
- Ministry of Economy and Finance announcesQuantity and characteristics of BOTs Which will be released on July 26, 2024.
Government bond issuance
Germany
- Issuance Government bonds due September 2026 (Every two years). Maximum amount: 5 billion euros.
Quarterly
United State
- coca cola (Q2 2024 – Wall Street Pre-Open Release)
- Comcast (Q2 2024 – Wall Street Pre-Open Release)
- General Motors (Q2 2024 – Wall Street Pre-Open Release)
- Lockheed Martin (Q2 2024 – Wall Street Pre-Open Release)
- Philip Morris International(Q2 2024 – Wall Street Pre-Open Release)
- Spotify Technology (Q2 2024 – Wall Street Pre-Open Release)
- UPS (Q2 2024 – Wall Street Pre-Open Release)
- the alphabet (Q2 2024 – Release after Wall Street close)
- Tesla (Q2 2024 – Release after Wall Street close)
- Texas Instruments (Q2 2024 – Release after Wall Street close)
- visa (Q3 2023/24 – Release after Wall Street close)
total economy
Europe
- Guide for Consumer confidence (Flash estimate) July 2024 (4pm). Consensus: -13.2 (Previous: -14.0).
United State
- Sell Existing Homes Until June 2024 (4pm). Consensus: 4 million.
