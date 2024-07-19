Economic Agenda for July 22, 2024

Six companies pay dividends

July 19, 2024 at 16:55

Italian Stock Exchange Dividend Board of Directors to review the financial statements for the first half of 2024 Opa Mandatory Public Offer (OPA) Promoted by Varas on Shares is Underway Saras The process will end on August 9, 2024.

The voluntary public takeover offer (OPA) promoted by Honeywell and Honeywell 2 for shares is currently underway. CivitaNavy SystemsThe process will end on August 9, 2024. Capital increase Capital increase is underway Expert.i The process will end on July 25, 2024.

Capital increase is underway Comal The process will end on July 25, 2024.

Capital increase is underway Cube LabsThe process will end on July 25, 2024. Government bonds Ministry of Economy and Finance announcesQuantity and characteristics of short-term BTPs and indexed BTPsi which will be released on July 25, 2024. Government bond issuance Germany Issuance Government bonds maturing in December 2024 and June 2025Maximum amount: EUR 2 billion for a security with a maturity of 5 months and EUR 3 billion for a security with a maturity of 11 months. Quarterly Europe Juice (Germany, Q2 and S1 2024 – Press release at 10.05 p.m.) United State Verizon Communications (Q2 2024 – Wall Street Pre-Open Release) total economy Germany Retail From May 2024 (08.00 AM). Consensus: 0.0% m/m.


