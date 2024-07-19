Economic Agenda for July 22, 2024

Six companies pay dividends
to Eduardo Fagnani
July 19, 2024 at 16:55
Italian Stock Exchange
Dividend
Board of Directors to review the financial statements for the first half of 2024
Opa
- Mandatory Public Offer (OPA) Promoted by Varas on Shares is Underway SarasThe process will end on August 9, 2024.
- The voluntary public takeover offer (OPA) promoted by Honeywell and Honeywell 2 for shares is currently underway. CivitaNavy SystemsThe process will end on August 9, 2024.
Capital increase
- Capital increase is underway Expert.iThe process will end on July 25, 2024.
- Capital increase is underway ComalThe process will end on July 25, 2024.
- Capital increase is underway Cube LabsThe process will end on July 25, 2024.
Government bonds
- Ministry of Economy and Finance announcesQuantity and characteristics of short-term BTPs and indexed BTPsi which will be released on July 25, 2024.
Government bond issuance
Germany
- Issuance Government bonds maturing in December 2024 and June 2025Maximum amount: EUR 2 billion for a security with a maturity of 5 months and EUR 3 billion for a security with a maturity of 11 months.
Quarterly
Europe
- Juice (Germany, Q2 and S1 2024 – Press release at 10.05 p.m.)
United State
- Verizon Communications (Q2 2024 – Wall Street Pre-Open Release)
total economy
Germany
- Retail From May 2024 (08.00 AM). Consensus: 0.0% m/m.
