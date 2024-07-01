Economic Agenda for July 2, 2024

Focus on inflation data in Europe
to Eduardo Fagnani
1 July 2024 at 16:57
Italian Stock Exchange
Business Arena
- sys-dat For the first time in the STAR sector.
- UnipolSai Suspended from trading.
Board of Directors meeting to examine the financial statements for the first half of 2024
Opa
- The voluntary public takeover offer (OPA) promoted by Honeywell and Honeywell 2 for shares is currently underway. CivitaNavi Systems. The process will end on July 19, 2024.
Offering government bonds
Spain
- Issuance of government bonds with maturities of 6 and 12 months. Amount between EUR 4.5 and EUR 5.5 billion.
Central banks
B.C.E.
- Speech by Christine Lagarde.
feed it
- Speech by Jerome Powell.
total economy
Italy
- Unemployment rate In May 2024 (10.00 AM). Consensus: 6.9%.
Europe
- Unemployment rate In May 2024 (11.00 am). Consensus: 6.4%.
- Unified Index Consumer prices (Fast estimate) Through June 2024 (11.00 am). Consensus: +2.5% YoY (Previous: +2.6% YoY).
- Guide for Consumer prices (Tentative) June 2024 (11.00 AM). Consensus: +2.8% YoY (Previous: +2.9% YoY).
This writing is for informational purposes only, may be modified at any time and cannot be considered a solicitation for public savings. The site does not guarantee the accuracy of and is not responsible for the use of the information contained therein.
“Internet trailblazer. Travelaholic. Passionate social media evangelist. Tv advocate.”
More Stories
Greed was the root of European inflation, but things are starting to change.
The agreement risks being a trap for professionals.
This is Bill Gates’ $130 Million Mansion