Economic Agenda for July 2, 2024

Focus on inflation data in Europe

1 July 2024 at 16:57

For the first time in the STAR sector.

For the first time in the STAR sector. UnipolSai Suspended from trading. Board of Directors meeting to examine the financial statements for the first half of 2024 Opa The voluntary public takeover offer (OPA) promoted by Honeywell and Honeywell 2 for shares is currently underway. CivitaNavi Systems. The process will end on July 19, 2024. Offering government bonds Spain Issuance of government bonds with maturities of 6 and 12 months. Amount between EUR 4.5 and EUR 5.5 billion. Central banks B.C.E. Speech by Christine Lagarde. feed it Speech by Jerome Powell. total economy Italy Unemployment rate In May 2024 (10.00 AM). Consensus: 6.9%. Europe Unemployment rate In May 2024 (11.00 am). Consensus: 6.4%.

(Fast estimate) Through June 2024 (11.00 am). Consensus: +2.5% YoY (Previous: +2.6% YoY). Guide for Consumer prices (Tentative) June 2024 (11.00 AM). Consensus: +2.8% YoY (Previous: +2.9% YoY).

