July 1, 2024

Economic Agenda for July 2, 2024

July 1, 2024

Focus on inflation data in Europe

1 July 2024 at 16:57

Italian Stock Exchange

Business Arena

  • sys-dat For the first time in the STAR sector.

  • UnipolSai Suspended from trading.

Board of Directors meeting to examine the financial statements for the first half of 2024

Opa

  • The voluntary public takeover offer (OPA) promoted by Honeywell and Honeywell 2 for shares is currently underway. CivitaNavi Systems. The process will end on July 19, 2024.

Offering government bonds

Spain

  • Issuance of government bonds with maturities of 6 and 12 months. Amount between EUR 4.5 and EUR 5.5 billion.

Central banks

B.C.E.

  • Speech by Christine Lagarde.

feed it

  • Speech by Jerome Powell.

total economy

Italy

  • Unemployment rate In May 2024 (10.00 AM). Consensus: 6.9%.

Europe

  • Unemployment rate In May 2024 (11.00 am). Consensus: 6.4%.

  • Unified Index Consumer prices (Fast estimate) Through June 2024 (11.00 am). Consensus: +2.5% YoY (Previous: +2.6% YoY).

  • Guide for Consumer prices (Tentative) June 2024 (11.00 AM). Consensus: +2.8% YoY (Previous: +2.9% YoY).


