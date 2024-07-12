Economic Agenda for July 12, 2024

Saras Takeover Bid Begins. US Quarterly Starts
to Eduardo Fagnani
February 12, 2024 at 07:24
Italian Stock Exchange
Opa
- Varas’ mandatory takeover offer (OPA) for shares begins SarasThe process will end on August 9, 2024.
- The voluntary public takeover (OPA) offer promoted by Honeywell and Honeywell 2 for shares is currently underway. CivitaNavy SystemsThe process will end on July 19, 2024.
Capital increase
- Capital increase is underway Expert.iThe transaction is scheduled to close on July 25, 2024, while the rights related to the capital increase will be listed until July 19.
- Capital increase is underway ComalThe transaction is scheduled to close on July 25, 2024, while the rights related to the capital increase will be listed until July 19.
- Capital increase is underway Cube LabsThe transaction is scheduled to close on July 25, 2024, while the rights related to the capital increase will be listed until July 19.
evaluation
Italy
- The domain updates the classification. On sovereign debt (current rating: “BBB+”; stable outlook).
Quarterly
United State
- City Group (Q2 2024 – Wall Street Pre-Open Release)
- J.P. Morgan Chase (Q2 2024 – Wall Street Pre-Open Release)
- Bank of New York Mellon (Q2 2024 – Wall Street Pre-Open Release)
- Wells Fargo & Co. (Q2 2024 – Wall Street Pre-Open Release)
total economy
France
- Unified Index Consumer prices (Final) June 2024 (08:45). Consensus: +0.1% m/m; +2.5% y/y (preliminary).
Spain
- Unified Index Consumer prices (Final) June 2024 (08:45). Consensus: +0.3% m/m; +3.5% y/y (preliminary).
Japan
- Industrial production (Final) May 2024 (06.30 AM). Consensus: +2.8% month/month (preliminary).
United State
- Guide for Producer prices Until June 2024 (2.30pm). Consensus: +0.1% m/m; +2.3% y/y.
- Guide for Producer prices (Excluding food and energy) through June 2024 (2.30pm). Consensus: +0.2% m/m; +2.5% y/y.
- University of Michigan Family Confidence Index (Tentatively) July 2024 (4:00 p.m.). Consensus: 68.5.
