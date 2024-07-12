Economic Agenda for July 12, 2024

Saras Takeover Bid Begins. US Quarterly Starts

to Eduardo Fagnani

February 12, 2024 at 07:24

Italian Stock Exchange Opa Varas’ mandatory takeover offer (OPA) for shares begins Saras The process will end on August 9, 2024.

The process will end on August 9, 2024. The voluntary public takeover (OPA) offer promoted by Honeywell and Honeywell 2 for shares is currently underway. CivitaNavy SystemsThe process will end on July 19, 2024. Capital increase Capital increase is underway Expert.i The transaction is scheduled to close on July 25, 2024, while the rights related to the capital increase will be listed until July 19.

The transaction is scheduled to close on July 25, 2024, while the rights related to the capital increase will be listed until July 19. Capital increase is underway Comal The transaction is scheduled to close on July 25, 2024, while the rights related to the capital increase will be listed until July 19.

The transaction is scheduled to close on July 25, 2024, while the rights related to the capital increase will be listed until July 19. Capital increase is underway Cube LabsThe transaction is scheduled to close on July 25, 2024, while the rights related to the capital increase will be listed until July 19. evaluation Italy The domain updates the classification. On sovereign debt (current rating: “BBB+”; stable outlook). Quarterly United State City Group (Q2 2024 – Wall Street Pre-Open Release)

(Q2 2024 – Wall Street Pre-Open Release) J.P. Morgan Chase (Q2 2024 – Wall Street Pre-Open Release)

(Q2 2024 – Wall Street Pre-Open Release) Bank of New York Mellon (Q2 2024 – Wall Street Pre-Open Release)

(Q2 2024 – Wall Street Pre-Open Release) Wells Fargo & Co. (Q2 2024 – Wall Street Pre-Open Release) total economy France Unified Index Consumer prices (Final) June 2024 (08:45). Consensus: +0.1% m/m; +2.5% y/y (preliminary). Spain Unified Index Consumer prices (Final) June 2024 (08:45). Consensus: +0.3% m/m; +3.5% y/y (preliminary). Japan Industrial production (Final) May 2024 (06.30 AM). Consensus: +2.8% month/month (preliminary). United State Guide for Producer prices Until June 2024 (2.30pm). Consensus: +0.1% m/m; +2.3% y/y.

Until June 2024 (2.30pm). Consensus: +0.1% m/m; +2.3% y/y. Guide for Producer prices (Excluding food and energy) through June 2024 (2.30pm). Consensus: +0.2% m/m; +2.5% y/y.

(Excluding food and energy) through June 2024 (2.30pm). Consensus: +0.2% m/m; +2.5% y/y. University of Michigan Family Confidence Index (Tentatively) July 2024 (4:00 p.m.). Consensus: 68.5.

