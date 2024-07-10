Economic Agenda for July 11, 2024

MEF puts five BTPs. Focus on US inflation data

Board of Directors to review the financial statements for the first half of 2024

Conference call to comment on financial statements

Capital increase

Capital increase ends Fincantieri .

Capital increase is underway Expert.i The transaction is scheduled to close on July 25, 2024, while the rights related to the capital increase will be listed until July 19.

Capital increase is underway Comal

Capital increase is underway Cube Labs

Opa

The voluntary public takeover offer (OPA) promoted by Honeywell and Honeywell 2 for shares is currently underway. CivitaNavi SystemsThe process will end on July 19, 2024.

Government bond issuance

Italy

Issuance July 2027 (Total annual coupon: 3.45%; ISIN code: IT0005599904). Amount between EUR 1.75 and 2 billion.

(Total annual coupon: 3.45%; ISIN code: IT0005599904). Amount between EUR 1.75 and 2 billion. Issuance April 2027 (Total annual coupon: 1.1%; ISIN code: IT0005484552). Amount between EUR 1.25 and EUR 1.5 billion.

(Total annual coupon: 1.1%; ISIN code: IT0005484552). Amount between EUR 1.25 and EUR 1.5 billion. Issuance July 2031 (Total annual coupon: 3.45%; ISIN code: IT0005595803). Amount between EUR 1.75 and 2 billion.

(Total annual coupon: 3.45%; ISIN code: IT0005595803). Amount between EUR 1.75 and 2 billion. Issuance April 2031 (Total annual coupon: 0.9%; ISIN code: IT0005422891). Amount ranges from €1 billion to €1.25 billion.

(Total annual coupon: 0.9%; ISIN code: IT0005422891). Amount ranges from €1 billion to €1.25 billion. Issuance September 2043 (Total annual coupon: 4.45%; ISIN code: IT0005530032). Amount between EUR 1.5 and EUR 1.75 billion.

Quarterly

United State

PepsiCo (Q2 2024 – Wall Street Pre-Open Release)

total economy

Germany

Unified Index Consumer prices (Final) June 2024 (08.00 AM). Consensus: +0.2% m/m; +2.5% y/y (preliminary).

(Final) June 2024 (08.00 AM). Consensus: +0.2% m/m; +2.5% y/y (preliminary). Guide for Consumer prices (Final) June 2024 (08.00 AM). Consensus: +0.1% m/m; +2.2% y/y (preliminary).

Great Britain

Industrial production From May 2024 (08.00 AM). Consensus: +0.2% month/month.

Japan

Machine commands From May 2024 (08.00 AM). Consensus: +0.8% month/month.

United State

Guide for Consumer prices Until June 2024 (2.30pm). Consensus: +0.1% m/m; +3.1% y/y.

Until June 2024 (2.30pm). Consensus: +0.1% m/m; +3.1% y/y. Guide for Consumer prices (Excluding food and energy) through June 2024 (2.30pm). Consensus: +0.2% m/m; +3.4% y/y.

(Excluding food and energy) through June 2024 (2.30pm). Consensus: +0.2% m/m; +3.4% y/y. Weekly requests for unemployment benefits (5th 14.30). Consensus: 235 million.



