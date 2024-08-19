Monday, August 19, 2024
Economic Agenda for August 20, 2024

Focus on inflation data in Europe

Italian Stock Exchange

Business Arena

  • The session is closed. After business hours.

Opa

  • Retex’s Voluntary Public Purchase Offer (OPA) for Shares is in the works AlchemyThe process will end on September 20.

Capital increase

  • Capital increase is underway Novia ElectronicThe transaction is scheduled to close on August 29, 2024, while the rights related to the capital increase will be listed until August 23.

Government bond issuance

Germany

  • Issue A Green bond.

Quarterly

US

  • Lowe’s Companies (Q2 2024/25 – Release before Wall Street open)

  • Medtronic (Q1 2024/2025 – Release before Wall Street open)

Macroeconomics

Europe

  • index Consumer prices (Final) July 2024 (11.00 AM). Consensus: 0.0% m/m; +2.6% y/y (preliminary).

  • index Consumer prices (Basic and Final) July 2024 (11.00 AM). Consensus: +2.8% YoY (Preliminary).

Germany

  • index Producer prices July 2024 (08.00 AM). Consensus: +0.2% m/m; -0.8% y/y (preliminary).


