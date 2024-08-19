Economic Agenda for August 20, 2024

Focus on inflation data in Europe
August 19, 2024 at 4:52 PM
Italian Stock Exchange
Business Arena
- The session is closed. After business hours.
Opa
- Retex’s Voluntary Public Purchase Offer (OPA) for Shares is in the works AlchemyThe process will end on September 20.
Capital increase
- Capital increase is underway Novia ElectronicThe transaction is scheduled to close on August 29, 2024, while the rights related to the capital increase will be listed until August 23.
Government bond issuance
Germany
- Issue A Green bond.
Quarterly
US
- Lowe’s Companies (Q2 2024/25 – Release before Wall Street open)
- Medtronic (Q1 2024/2025 – Release before Wall Street open)
Macroeconomics
Europe
- index Consumer prices (Final) July 2024 (11.00 AM). Consensus: 0.0% m/m; +2.6% y/y (preliminary).
- index Consumer prices (Basic and Final) July 2024 (11.00 AM). Consensus: +2.8% YoY (Preliminary).
Germany
- index Producer prices July 2024 (08.00 AM). Consensus: +0.2% m/m; -0.8% y/y (preliminary).
