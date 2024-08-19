Economic Agenda for August 20, 2024

Focus on inflation data in Europe

to Eduardo Fagnani

August 19, 2024 at 4:52 PM

Italian Stock Exchange Business Arena The session is closed. After business hours. Opa Retex’s Voluntary Public Purchase Offer (OPA) for Shares is in the works AlchemyThe process will end on September 20. Capital increase Capital increase is underway Novia ElectronicThe transaction is scheduled to close on August 29, 2024, while the rights related to the capital increase will be listed until August 23. Government bond issuance Germany Issue A Green bond. Quarterly US Lowe’s Companies (Q2 2024/25 – Release before Wall Street open)

(Q2 2024/25 – Release before Wall Street open) Medtronic (Q1 2024/2025 – Release before Wall Street open) Macroeconomics Europe index Consumer prices (Final) July 2024 (11.00 AM). Consensus: 0.0% m/m; +2.6% y/y (preliminary).

(Final) July 2024 (11.00 AM). Consensus: 0.0% m/m; +2.6% y/y (preliminary). index Consumer prices (Basic and Final) July 2024 (11.00 AM). Consensus: +2.8% YoY (Preliminary). Germany index Producer prices July 2024 (08.00 AM). Consensus: +0.2% m/m; -0.8% y/y (preliminary).

