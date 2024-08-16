Economic Agenda for August 19, 2024

The session remains closed after business hours.

August 16, 2024 at 4:57 PM

Italian Stock Exchange Business Arena The session is closed. After business hours. Opa Retex’s Voluntary Takeover Offer (OPA) for Shares Begins AlchemyThe process will end on September 20. Capital increase Capital increase is underway Novia ElectronicThe transaction is scheduled to close on August 29, 2024, while the rights related to the capital increase will be listed until August 23. Government bond issuance Germany situation Government bonds due August 2025 (Annual). Maximum amount: 3 billion euros. Quarterly US Palo Alto Networks (Q4 2023/24 – Release after Wall Street close) Macroeconomics Japan Machine commands Until June 2024 (01.50 hours). Consensus: Second US Leading indicator From July 2024 (16.00). Consensus: -0.3% m/m.

