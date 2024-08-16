Friday, August 16, 2024
Economy

Economic Agenda for August 19, 2024

By: Karen Hines

Date:

The session remains closed after business hours.

to Eduardo Fagnani
August 16, 2024 at 4:57 PM

Italian Stock Exchange

Business Arena

  • The session is closed. After business hours.

Opa

  • Retex’s Voluntary Takeover Offer (OPA) for Shares Begins AlchemyThe process will end on September 20.

Capital increase

  • Capital increase is underway Novia ElectronicThe transaction is scheduled to close on August 29, 2024, while the rights related to the capital increase will be listed until August 23.

Government bond issuance

Germany

  • situation Government bonds due August 2025 (Annual). Maximum amount: 3 billion euros.

Quarterly

US

  • Palo Alto Networks (Q4 2023/24 – Release after Wall Street close)

Macroeconomics

Japan

  • Machine commands Until June 2024 (01.50 hours). Consensus: Second

US

  • Leading indicator From July 2024 (16.00). Consensus: -0.3% m/m.


