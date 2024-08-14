Economic Agenda for August 15, 2024

Italian Stock Exchange is closed for holidays
to Eduardo Fagnani
August 14, 2024 at 6:00 PM
Italian Stock Exchange
Business Arena
- The Italian Stock Exchange is closed. For holidays.
Quarterly
US
- alibaba (Q1 2024/2025 – Release before Wall Street open)
- Dairy Company (Q3 2023/24 – Release before Wall Street open)
- Walmart (Q2 2024/25 – Release before Wall Street open)
- Applied materials (Q3 2023/24 – Release after Wall Street close)
Macroeconomics
Great Britain
- Bill (First estimate) Q2 2024 (08:00 AM). Consensus: +0.6% Q/Q; +0.9% YoY.
Japan
- Bill (Preliminary) Q2 2024 (01.50 am). Consensus: +0.5% Q/Q; +2.1% YoY.
- Industrial production (Final) June 2024 (06.30 AM). Consensus: -3.6% w/w (preliminary).
US
- Retail Sales From July 2024 (14:30). Consensus: +0.3% month/month.
- Retail Sales (Excluding Auto) July 2024 (2.30pm). Consensus: +0.1% m/m.
- Empire Manufacturing Index In August 2024 (2.30pm). Consensus: -6.0.
- index Import prices From July 2024 (14.30). Consensus: -0.1% m/m.
- Philadelphia Fed Index In August 2024 (2.30pm). Consensus: 7.5.
- Weekly requests for Unemployment benefits (5th 14.30). Consensus: 235 million.
- Use Production capacity In July 2024 (3.15pm). Consensus: 78.5%.
- Industrial production From July 2024 (15.15). Consensus: -0.2% m/m.
- Business Inventories Until June 2024 (4pm). Consensus: +0.3% m/m.
