Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Economy

Economic Agenda for August 15, 2024

By: Karen Hines

Date:

Italian Stock Exchange is closed for holidays

to Eduardo Fagnani
August 14, 2024 at 6:00 PM

Italian Stock Exchange

Business Arena

  • The Italian Stock Exchange is closed. For holidays.

Quarterly

US

  • alibaba (Q1 2024/2025 – Release before Wall Street open)

  • Dairy Company (Q3 2023/24 – Release before Wall Street open)

  • Walmart (Q2 2024/25 – Release before Wall Street open)

  • Applied materials (Q3 2023/24 – Release after Wall Street close)

Macroeconomics

Great Britain

  • Bill (First estimate) Q2 2024 (08:00 AM). Consensus: +0.6% Q/Q; +0.9% YoY.

Japan

  • Bill (Preliminary) Q2 2024 (01.50 am). Consensus: +0.5% Q/Q; +2.1% YoY.

  • Industrial production (Final) June 2024 (06.30 AM). Consensus: -3.6% w/w (preliminary).

US

  • Retail Sales From July 2024 (14:30). Consensus: +0.3% month/month.

  • Retail Sales (Excluding Auto) July 2024 (2.30pm). Consensus: +0.1% m/m.

  • Empire Manufacturing Index In August 2024 (2.30pm). Consensus: -6.0.

  • index Import prices From July 2024 (14.30). Consensus: -0.1% m/m.

  • Philadelphia Fed Index In August 2024 (2.30pm). Consensus: 7.5.

  • Weekly requests for Unemployment benefits (5th 14.30). Consensus: 235 million.

  • Use Production capacity In July 2024 (3.15pm). Consensus: 78.5%.

  • Industrial production From July 2024 (15.15). Consensus: -0.2% m/m.

  • Business Inventories Until June 2024 (4pm). Consensus: +0.3% m/m.


This writing is for informational purposes only, may be modified at any time and cannot be considered a solicitation for public savings. The site does not guarantee the accuracy of and is not responsible for the use of the information contained therein.

