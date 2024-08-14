Economic Agenda for August 15, 2024

Italian Stock Exchange is closed for holidays

to Eduardo Fagnani

August 14, 2024 at 6:00 PM

Italian Stock Exchange Business Arena The Italian Stock Exchange is closed. For holidays. Quarterly US alibaba (Q1 2024/2025 – Release before Wall Street open)

(Q1 2024/2025 – Release before Wall Street open) Dairy Company (Q3 2023/24 – Release before Wall Street open)

(Q3 2023/24 – Release before Wall Street open) Walmart (Q2 2024/25 – Release before Wall Street open)

(Q2 2024/25 – Release before Wall Street open) Applied materials (Q3 2023/24 – Release after Wall Street close) Macroeconomics Great Britain Bill (First estimate) Q2 2024 (08:00 AM). Consensus: +0.6% Q/Q; +0.9% YoY. Japan Bill (Preliminary) Q2 2024 (01.50 am). Consensus: +0.5% Q/Q; +2.1% YoY.

(Preliminary) Q2 2024 (01.50 am). Consensus: +0.5% Q/Q; +2.1% YoY. Industrial production (Final) June 2024 (06.30 AM). Consensus: -3.6% w/w (preliminary). US Retail Sales From July 2024 (14:30). Consensus: +0.3% month/month.

From July 2024 (14:30). Consensus: +0.3% month/month. Retail Sales (Excluding Auto) July 2024 (2.30pm). Consensus: +0.1% m/m.

(Excluding Auto) July 2024 (2.30pm). Consensus: +0.1% m/m. Empire Manufacturing Index In August 2024 (2.30pm). Consensus: -6.0.

In August 2024 (2.30pm). Consensus: -6.0. index Import prices From July 2024 (14.30). Consensus: -0.1% m/m.

From July 2024 (14.30). Consensus: -0.1% m/m. Philadelphia Fed Index In August 2024 (2.30pm). Consensus: 7.5.

In August 2024 (2.30pm). Consensus: 7.5. Weekly requests for Unemployment benefits (5th 14.30). Consensus: 235 million.

(5th 14.30). Consensus: 235 million. Use Production capacity In July 2024 (3.15pm). Consensus: 78.5%.

In July 2024 (3.15pm). Consensus: 78.5%. Industrial production From July 2024 (15.15). Consensus: -0.2% m/m.

From July 2024 (15.15). Consensus: -0.2% m/m. Business Inventories Until June 2024 (4pm). Consensus: +0.3% m/m.

