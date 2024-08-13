Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Economy

Economic Agenda for August 14, 2024

By: Karen Hines

SoldiOnline publishes updated Consob BlackList

August 13, 2024 at 4:59 PM

Italian Stock Exchange

Business Arena

  • SoldiOnline publishes the updated schedule for black list (Raw 11.00).

  • Delete in Medica.

  • The session is closed. After business hours.

Opa

  • Mandatory Public Offer (OPA) Promoted by Varas on Shares is Underway SarasThe process will end on August 16, 2024.

Capital increase

  • Capital increase is underway Novia ElectronicThe transaction is scheduled to close on August 29, 2024, while the rights related to the capital increase will be listed until August 23.

Government bond issuance

Germany

  • Release Government bonds due August 2054 (Thirty years). Maximum amount: 1 billion euros.

Quarterly

Europe

  • UPS (Switzerland, Q2 2024)

US

  • Cisco Systems (Q4 2023/24 – Release after Wall Street close)

Macroeconomics

Europe

  • Bill (Second estimate) Q2 2024 (11.00 am). Consensus: +0.3% Q/Q; +0.6% YoY.

  • Industrial production Until June 2024 (11am). Consensus: +0.5% month/month.

France

  • Unified Index Consumer prices (Final) July 2024 (08.45am). Consensus: +0.2% m/m; +2.7% y/y (preliminary).

Great Britain

  • index Consumer prices July 2024 (08.00 AM). Consensus: +2.3% YoY.

US

  • index Consumer prices July 2024 (2.30pm). Consensus: +0.2% m/m; +3.0% y/y.

  • index Consumer prices (Excluding food and energy) July 2024 (2.30pm). Consensus: +0.2% m/m; +3.2% y/y.

  • Weekly supplies of Petroleum (Raw 16.30).


