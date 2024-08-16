ECDC: ‘It is very likely that there were cases of monkeypox imported into the EU’ – Health

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) believes. It is very likely that we will see more imported Mpox cases. AreEuropean countries are recommended to strengthen their preparedness to combat the epidemic. Caused by monkeypox virus. This is stated in the Mpox risk assessment for the EU and the EEA.

deer Overall risks to the general EU population H He sees and Currently rated lowThe risk of infection among contacts of imported cases is high, but the severity of the disease is expected to be low and moderate for immunocompromised individuals.

The probability of infection with the new Mpxv strain (clade 1) of Mpox virus for European citizens who travel or live in affected areas and have close contact with affected communities is high, while the probability of infection is low when contact with affected communities is avoided, explains the European Centre.

“The severity of the disease is expected to be low – as defined by the European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention -. Overall, the risk for these populations is moderate and low, respectively.”

As for the European Union and the European Economic Area, Overall risks to the general population“And”Currently rated lowbased on very low probability and low impact – as reported by the European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention. The probability of infection with Mpox clade I virus in close contacts of probable or confirmed imported cases is high, but the severity of the disease is expected to be low. However, in this same group, the severity of the disease is considered moderate among those with underlying conditions, especially immunocompromised individuals. Overall, the risk to this population is moderate and high, respectively.”

“The risk of infection for people with multiple sexual partners who have not previously been infected with Mpxv clade IIb or who have not been vaccinated during the 2022 pandemic is considered moderate – the European Centre also adds -. This assessment is based on the difficulties in controlling the spread of infection during the 2022/23 pandemic in this group at risk, although the severity of the disease will be low in most cases, immunocompromised people and those infected with HIV may not experience moderate clinical severity. Overall, the risk for this population is moderate.”

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control warns in particular that to contain any potential outbreak of smallpox in the EU and the EEA, it is essential to detect cases and prevent secondary transmission. It provides a full range of recommendations to health authorities, including ensuring effective surveillance, laboratory testing (including molecular clade identification), epidemiological investigations and contact tracing capabilities.

The diagnostic surveillance network for monkeypox is also being strengthened throughout Italy: the Ministry of Health announced this, indicating that the situation is under control.

“The epidemiological situation in Italy is currently under control as no cases of the new strain (branch I) of smallpox have been confirmed. Our offices are in constant contact with international bodies to establish joint measures,” says Mara Campitiello, head of the Ministry’s Prevention Department.

“The Ministry of Health has activated operational channels with AIFA and ISS to plan risk containment strategies in the event of a change in the current scenario; at the same time, we are moving forward to strengthen the diagnostic surveillance network throughout the country,” he adds.

Campitiello also points out that “the national stock of vaccines is currently sufficient to ensure the need, and we are preparing a new information circular to the regions with indications for the population and operators involved in the border posts. Furthermore – he concludes – the evaluation of “the creation of a joint ministerial table in coordination with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Economy, Finance, Interior and Transport to agree on operational plans to combat the spread of the pathogen with a structured strategic approach.

