Earthquake at Ascoli Piceno. You feel two shocks and take no damage – Marche

September 22, 2022

Noah French September 22, 2022

Folignano’s heartland. Ingv, magnitude 4.1 for first shock and 3.6 for second. There are currently no requests for intervention


Two powerful earthquakes were felt in Ascoli Piceno, the first around 12:25, the second a minute later. Ingv later confirmed the survey The magnitude is 4.1 First shock and 3.6 second. The earthquake was located in Folignano (Ascoli Piceno, 24 km depth).

Following the shock recorded by the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology in the province of Ascoli Piceno, 12.24 out of 4.1 on the Richter scale, the situation room of Italy’s Civil Protection Department contacted the local structures of the National Civil Protection Service. The earthquake struck a minute later at 12.25 with a magnitude of 3.6. From the first tests carried out, the department reports, the phenomenon – whose epicenter is located in the cities of Folignano (AP), Civitella del Trondo (TE) and Ascoli Piceno – is alerted by the population, but there is no damage to persons or property. reported.

At this time even the firemen did not receive requests for intervention or reports of damage. A helicopter will soon fly over the area to check the situation from above.

A magnitude 2.5 earthquake was recorded by the Ingv network at 12:35 with its epicenter 3 km from Civitella del Tronto (Teramo). This is the fourth earthquake recorded in nearby Folignano (Ascoli Piceno) after the one in Marseille, with magnitudes of 4.1, 3.6 and 12:24, 12:25 and 12:27 recorded by Ingv respectively. 2.0., the first two were also clearly felt in the teramo area. Primary schools were evacuated in Teramo and some towns in the province.

