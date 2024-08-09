“Earth will be unrecognizable”: Watch the video of what it will be like in 250 million years

This is what the Earth will look like in millions of years due to plate tectonics. Our future in an amazing movie

According to the theory of plate tectonics, Earth’s crust It is divided into several plates that slide slowly across the mantle. This slowly changes the Earth’s surface over time by joining or separating continents. The following video uses projections by Chris Scotese, a professor in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences at Northwestern University, to show what the Earth will look like in 250 million years. Scotese studies how plate tectonics and climate warming work. They will change the appearance of the earth. In the future he made several animated maps based on his research. Enjoys:

Details about our planet

With a radius of 6,371 kilometers, Earth is the largest of the terrestrial planets and the fifth largest overall in the Solar System. Earth is exactly one astronomical unit (150 million kilometers) away from us. insole This unit is defined exactly like the distance between the Earth and the Sun. It takes light from the Sun about eight minutes, traveling at about 300,000 kilometers per second, to reach our planet.When the solar system settled into its current configuration, about 4.5 billion years ago, Earth formed as gravity pulled together gas and dust. Like the other terrestrial planets, our planet has Central core, rocky mantle, and solid crust. As our planet orbits the Sun, it completes one revolution every 23.9 hours. It takes 365.25 days to complete one revolution around the Sun. insoleThe extra four hours are compensated for every four years by adding one day. That day and that year are called a leap year. The Earth’s axis of rotation is tilted 23.4 degrees relative to the plane of Earth’s orbit around the Sun.This tilt causes the annual cycle of the seasons.

sourceCredit cover image Technology from within