Earth, Incredible Discovery: Days Last Less Than Half | The Oceans Have Lengthened Them, Soon to Be 25 Hours – CUENEWS

Earth: The days were much shorter: the oceans had stretched and would soon last 25 hours.

the TerraOur blue planet is a fascinating and complex place. One of its most interesting features is the fact that it is not static. The Earth is in constant motion, not only through space, but also rotating around its axis. This Rotational movement It is responsible for the alternation between day and night, a 24-hour cycle that characterizes our daily lives. However, this rotation has not always been the same and continues to change slowly over time.

The Earth’s rotational motion is not the only important motion. Our planet also follows an elliptical orbit around ShoeIt is a journey that takes about 365.25 days, thus defining the year. This combination of rotation and revolution It creates the seasons and has a huge impact on climate and the environment. But what would happen if the Earth’s rotation time changed? Well, scientists have found that this actually happens.

time measurement It is a practice that humanity has perfected over thousands of years. We use Atomic clockswhich is incredibly accurate, because Monitor T the changes minimum In the speed of the Earth’s rotation. Surprisingly, the data collected shows that the length of the days is getting longer, albeit very slowly. This elongation This is due to various factors.Including gravitational interaction with the Moon and changes in the Earth’s oceans.

the Oceans plays a crucial role in this process. The Moon’s gravity causes tides, creating friction as water moves across the Earth’s surface. This friction gradually slows the planet’s rotation. Furthermore, events such as melting glaciers Rising sea levels could change the distribution of Earth’s mass, further affecting the rate of rotation. But how much are we talking about? And how long will it be before we notice a significant change?

Discovery: Days will become 25 hours

Scientists They calculated that in the very distant future, the length of a day on Earth could be as long as 25 hours. Right now, days are getting longer by about 1.8 milliseconds per century, a slight increase. plural Big effects Over millions of years. According to experts, it may take about 200 million years before we get an extra hour on our day.

This elongation is mainly due to friction caused by MarieThe moon’s gravitational force creates a bulge around the Earth known as the “tidal bubbles“Which precedes the position a little bit. The moon itselfThis swelling creates friction on the ocean floor, slowing the Earth’s rotation. It’s a slow but relentless process that has been going on for millions of years.

The role of the oceans and the moon

Interactions The interaction between the Earth, the Moon, and the oceans not only slows the planet’s rotation, but also affects its evolution. A billion years ago, a day lasted only about 19 hours. The Moon, which is slowly moving away from the Earth, has a major influence on this phenomenon. The energy transferred from the tides to the Moon causes the Earth’s rotation to slow down and the Moon’s distance to increase.

time measurement Understanding these phenomena is crucial for scientists who study planetary dynamics. The use of atomic clocks and other advanced instruments has made it possible to precisely monitor changes in Earth’s rotation. These studies not only help us better understand our planet’s past, but also help us predict how it will evolve in the future. As we prepare for a future where days may be longer, we continue to explore the wonders of the Earth and the complex web of forces that govern its motion.