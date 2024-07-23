Early retirement pension collapse: – Il Sole 24 ORE

Listen to the audio version of the article

After the transition from quota 102 to quota 103 in 2023 and the start of further tightening this year with the latest budget law promulgated by Meloni, the rush of early pensions has slowed down considerably. In the first six months of 2024, the INPS paid out 99,707, with an average amount of 2,054 euros, 14.15% less than the 116,143 in the same period last year, when 228,570 checks were reached at the end of December. This slowdown is illustrated by the latest monitoring of pension flows by the INPS Observatory, which shows that between January and June, the institute led by Gabriele Fava provided a total of 376,919 new treatments, on average worth 1,197 euros per month. The INPS survey also highlights that the women’s option, following further repression triggered by the latest manoeuvre, is becoming increasingly less used: in the first six months, only 2,107 requests were settled, and there were 11,576 in the whole of 2023. The majority of these remedies (886) amount to less than a thousand euros per month. The “gender pension gap” is still noticeable: in the first half of 2024, women’s pension benefits were paid an average of 992 euros, 30.58% less than those paid to men (1,429 euros).

152,641 new old-age pensions disbursed during the first six months of 2024

The monitoring highlights that in the first six months of the year, in addition to 99,707 “advance” pensions, 152,641 new old-age pensions, 22,730 disability pensions and 101,841 survivors’ allowances were paid. On the workers’ fund side alone, “advance payments” and survivors’ allowances are equivalent, absorbing 31% of the benefits paid. For the management of the self-employed (direct farmers, traders and craftsmen) the weight of “advance” was reduced to 24% (old-age at 40%), while it remained at 46% for the management of civil servants.

For new pensions the average monthly amounts are 1197 euros.

Between January and June 2024, a total of 376,919 new pensions were paid by the INPS for an average amount of €1,197. The allowances range, on average, from €820 per month on average for people with disabilities, to €892 on average for old-age benefits, and up to €2,054 for “advance payments”.

Women’s allowances are 30.6 percent less than men’s allowances.

The average new pension paid to female workers is 992 euros: 30.58% less than the allowance paid to men (1,429 euros). This phenomenon is largely due to the lower rate of early pensions paid in the first six months of 2024 for women (less than a third), which are based on a greater number of years of contributions and are therefore higher, i.e. 30,053 out of 99,707. Furthermore, women receive the largest share of survivors’ benefits, the amounts of which are lower on average.

In 2023, 832,900 checks were paid.

The National Retirement Institute reported that a total of 832,900 pensions were paid as of 2023, with an average monthly amount starting at €1,201. In particular, old-age benefits (including social allowances) amounted to 318.86, “advance payments” 228,570, disability benefits 56,975 and survivors’ allowances 228,489.