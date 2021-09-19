Early retirement at 59, 60 and 61, the odds and the wait

Anticipating retirement It almost becomes a necessity for those who started working at a very young age and are now tired and trying. Precisely for this reason, it is a viable option for those who have paid a large number of contributions.

In this article, we will answer the questions of some Money.it readers who asked us about their real possibilities of applying to old age pensions.

early retirement

“Hello, I am a 59-year-old female worker. I have worked in the same private company since I was 19 and therefore have accumulated 40 years of work. Should I leave immediately with the female option or wait another two years for early retirement?”

Surely he can instantly access Retirement with the Women’s Option Pilot System Undergo a fully socialist recalculation of the premium which can lead to a significant reduction in the pension payable.

In order to anticipate the normal early retirement for only 2 years and you have a good number of years that fall into the payroll system, I advise you to wait for 41 years and 10 months of contributions for early retirement also because you worked for 40 years as an employee in the same company, her salary will increase over the years, as well For degrees of seniority this entails an advantage in calculating the allowance salary.

“I turned 60 at the beginning of the year and received 38 years of contributions. I have 80% recognized disability and work in the private sector. It is increasingly difficult to do my working hours because of my disability and I would like an early disability pension but since I carry a normal allowance I’m afraid I won’t be allowed to.”

Although it is true that a fileOrdinary disability allowance Converted to old-age pension and does not allow access to early retirement, the pension you are talking about, which is intended for disabled people in the private sector with a percentage equal to or more than 80%, is actually an old-age pension with access to support for workers with disabilities.

If you were a man, you would be able to access the procedure at 61 years and wait for a 12-month window, if you were a woman, instead, immediately because in this case 56 years and the 12-month window would be required, which, in his case, would have passed actually.

“I am 61 years old, I am a precocious worker, and by the end of the year I have 43 years of contributions. I can get my pension as early as January 2022, but are we sure that with the reform they will allow me to do so?”

The reform currently under consideration attempts to combine Fornero measures with additional production flexibility. Therefore, in fact, structural measures should not be modified or abolished. Anyway, get to me 42 years and 10 months From the contributions requested by the measure by the end of the year, his right of access crystallizes until the conditions of access must be changed. You can feel comfortable.

If you have any doubts or questions, contact us at the email address ask for [email protected]