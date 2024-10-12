€6 million fine, spare parts error and more: unfortunately this just happened | Immediate appeal has been activated

A stratospheric bloodshed fell on someone’s head over spare parts to the tune of 6 million euros. Fatal blow.

A Panic personality It was reported in his latest fine bothers anyone: A A fine of 6 million euros because ofspare parts But not only that. One of every driver’s worst nightmares is getting a fine, but in this case it actually is Concrete hell. A lot of money to pay for some mistakes that could have been made Avoids.

The world of engines is many necessary And that’s why too Full of pitfalls Because you cannot afford the luxury of making even a small mistake. We know very well how even a Minimal error It can cause a An irreparable disasterSo the severity of the sanctions is more than reasonable. However, one A fine of 6 million euros It’s real Fatal blow.

This penalty will matter Missing spare parts,l’After-sales support is full of problems But above all a Poorly delivered message. From these small clues we can understand that the person who was fined is not a single driver, but a driverThe entire car company Who made several mistakes.

Recently, a well-known car manufacturing company was fined 6 million euros due to some mistakes it made He should never commit. I spare parts For the cars it produces They are not received By any user andhelp After purchasing one of their cars It will be quite rareBut there is more.

Fatal mistake

to’Antitrust A fine of 6 million euros was imposed on this company not only for the reasons mentioned above, but also because a False advertising. As we know, every factory Proud of her work e Its territoriality And in each of his works there is always a signature that points to his roots.

However, this company made a huge mistake: delivery Misleading commercial messages. In other words, this particular manufacturer made people believe that one of its car models was manufactured in one country, when in fact it was manufactured on the other side of the world. We’re talking about doctor And the fact that it will bedone for“production of its cars 2021 Like a Made in Italy While it was built instead China.

Doctor, dear and bitter consequences

the doctor It is a company that was founded by Massimo di Recio A Walking Desernia in 2006 It has been tight for a long time Agreements with Chinese manufacturers To expand its network of knowledge and productivity. The antitrust authority imposed a fine of 6 million euros on the manufacturer because DR would have made people believe it Car production for 2021 took place in Italy, while in reality it was produced in China.

In addition, there will also be dilemmas regardinghelp And on spare parts Which led to an increase in the antitrust fine. Massimo di Recio company She didn’t agree at all With the charges contained e TAR appealed to Lazio Against the huge antitrust fine. A case to say the least Unpleasant Which has not seen a conclusion yet but DR did not let herself be discouraged during itThe last Turin car show To show New models Such as, for example,Evo 6,l’Evo 8 andEvo space.