€450 discount + 2 free gifts. Here’s how

honor He suggests one An exceptional offer for the HONOR Magic6 Pro 5G phoneAvailable in 849.90 euros instead of 1.299.90 euros. Using the discount code ABM6B150You can get a discount of 150 euros. The offer also includes two exclusive freebies: the HONOR Magic6 Pro Green TPU Protective Case

deer Caricatore HONOR SuperCharge GaN Power Adapter (Max. 100W)

to’Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G It features an advanced feature set, designed to deliver excellent performance in every context, from photography to multitasking activities. The photography sector is one of the country’s strengthsHonor Magic 6 Pro. Equipped The next generation HONOR Falcon photography systemThis smartphone is designed to take extremely high-quality photos thanks to: 50-megapixel main camera with variable opening f/1.4-f/2.0 Ideal for detailed shots even in low light conditions.

with variable opening Ideal for detailed shots even in low light conditions. 180-megapixel telephoto lens With technology AI motion sensing capture allowing you to capture ultra-detailed images, even while in motion.

With technology allowing you to capture ultra-detailed images, even while in motion. 50MP ultra wide angle camera for panoramic photos and group photos.

for panoramic photos and group photos. Optical zoom Enhanced with Optical Image Stabilizer (OIS) for sharp shots even at long distances.

deer 6.8-inch LTPO OLED screen It is another major advantage. With the decision Full HD+ Adaptive dynamic refresh rate 1-120 Hz-The visual experience is smooth and enjoyable. Moreover, HONOR Offer with Nanocrystalli Serve one Ten times more drop resistantcertified to the highest degree 5 SGS numbers. Maximum brightness HDR da 5000 nits Ensures excellent visibility even in direct sunlight. to’Honor Magic 6 Pro It is supported by the strongest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 3rd generationone of the most advanced processors of 2024, offering high performance and improved power consumption management. Thanks for 12 GB of RAM And there 512 GB of internal memoryThis smartphone can easily handle the most demanding applications and provide a smooth multitasking experience.

the 5600 mAh battery Ensures exceptional durability, ideal for long days of work or leisure. Thanks for Improved HONOR E1 Power chip And with intelligent power management system, the battery provides high performance even in cold environments. Supports ultra-fast charging Wired 80 watts e Wireless and 66 wattsto fully recharge in a very short time. deer Magic 6 Pro It has been approved IP68This makes it resistant to dust and immersion in water up to a depth of 1.5 meters for 30 minutes. In terms of communication, it is supportive 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC e GPSproviding maximum compatibility with the most advanced networks and devices. The device is equipped with Magic OS 8.0 based on Android 14With a smooth and customizable interface. The HONOR ecosystem allows deep integration with other devices of the same line, thanks to features such as Collaborate on multiple screens Smart file management.

