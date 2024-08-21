Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Dying Light: The Beast has been announced with a gameplay trailer at Gamescom.

Taking advantage of the live opening stage of Gamescom 2024, Techland presented Dying Light: The Beasta new adventure featuring zombies, parkour and a massive open world. It will be available at no additional cost to all those who purchased Dying Light 2 in Ultimate Edition format.

The game is planned for consoles. Playstation and Xbox, as well as on PC. Via Steam and the Epic Games Store, but at the moment there is no release date, not even a guide. In the meantime, we can see the first gameplay sequences via the trailer accompanying the announcement, which you can watch in the player below.

A new 20-hour adventure.

According to initial information, the game takes place in Castor Woods, a popular tourist destination that has now been turned upside down, and puts us in the shoes of Kyle Crane, the hero who saved dozens of lives and survived ten years of torture and experiments.

We learned from the ONL stage what the game will offer. Approximately 20 hours of gameplay And a large open world. While from the film we can see the classic dynamics of the series, which alternate between battles against zombies and humans, where we will have to gain the upper hand using melee weapons, long-range weapons and parkour movements.

