Dying Light: The Beast has been announced with a gameplay trailer at Gamescom.

Taking advantage of the live opening stage of Gamescom 2024, Techland presented Dying Light: The Beasta new adventure featuring zombies, parkour and a massive open world. It will be available at no additional cost to all those who purchased Dying Light 2 in Ultimate Edition format.

The game is planned for consoles. Playstation and Xbox, as well as on PC. Via Steam and the Epic Games Store, but at the moment there is no release date, not even a guide. In the meantime, we can see the first gameplay sequences via the trailer accompanying the announcement, which you can watch in the player below.