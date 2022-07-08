July 8, 2022

Dybala was offered to Manchester United

Paulo Dybala can start from Premier League in the next season. According to reports from ESPN, the Argentine striker’s entourage was to introduce the player to Manchester United.

“Dybala was offered to Manchester United, Ronaldo’s farewell has nothing to do with that”

there joyawhich was released from Juventus after 7 seasons, has not currently found an agreement with‘interWhich refunded its interest after the arrival Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea. ESPN makes clear that United’s potential negotiations with Dybala will be independent of whether or not he stays Cristiano Ronaldo, who could leave the Red Devils in the coming weeks. CR7 will not participate in the England team’s US tour for an unspecified reason “Family reasons”.

While Inter takes their time and hesitates, the need to sell first prevents them Edin Dzeko, Roma tries to play its cards to get to the player. Jose Mourinho pointed it out decisively to the Giallorossi’s management, convinced it could ensure an important leap in quality for the team. The Argentine’s claims were initially too high for Roma, but as the days pass and the passing of the other candidates, everything could change.

