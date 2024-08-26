Dybala: “Today there are many clichés. Arabia? I thought of Rome, not about 75 million” – Forzaroma.info – Latest news like Roma football – interviews, photos, videos

Goya’s words: “Everyone looks at the money, I put a lot of things on the table to make a decision. My family, my wife, the city, the team, they want to return to the national team.”

Paulo Dybala He spoke to Sky and DAZN after the defeat toEmpoliAnd these are his words:

Dybala Sky — How do you find the right path and the right organization?“We must all try to understand what we did wrong and look at the mistakes, which in my opinion were many. On a tactical and individual level, there were many silly mistakes. In the end we tried but it was too late.”

Do you feel more responsible after staying? Do you feel like you’re under more pressure than before?“No, I don’t feel pressure anymore. In every game and in every training session I try to give my best for myself and for what the coach asks of me. I always try to do things well for the fans as well.”

You are the best in Serie A in the last 16 meters. Why do you go off target so many times during the game? “Sometimes I want to lower myself to help the team under construction. I feel more comfortable when I play close to the goal, in tight passes and in the last metres. Today I played far from the goal and that’s something I have to work on.”

Why did you reject the 75 million Arabs? “Everyone looks at it, I put a lot of things on the table to make a decision. My family, my wife, the city, the team, the desire to return to the national team. I am 30 years old, I feel good. Even though I see a lot of criticism about injuries, I try to work as hard as I can every day to heal myself and give my best, and then we only talk about money, which of course when someone sees that number there.. I can’t say they don’t think so, but I put a lot of things on the table.”

How did the Arabs react and how did your claimant react?“Nothing has changed for my agent. It’s not true that he would have taken a lot of money. The most important thing for him is that I was happy. I’ve worked with him for a long time. I don’t know anything about that. I haven’t spoken to the Arabs.”

Dybala and DAZN — See also “He chose Bayern Munich to start over.” Your state of mind. How did you feel at first? Why did you turn down such a large sum of money?“I was saying it before, I said that when we came to warm up it was like the first game. It was a long week, it was not an easy week. You talk about numbers, because it takes a lot of money. Think about it, I am not telling you a lie, but to get this selection, there are many things on the table, not just money about it with my wife, my mother, my family and the people around me to compete and get back to the national team, I am 30 years old, I try to work as hard as I can every day to stay healthy and physically fit. All these things led me to this selection that I also confirmed thanks to the love of my teammates, what you see from the people, those were the reasons for this decision.”

Do you still feel like you are the center of this artistic project? Last year there were other directors and coaches. Was one of the reasons you left because you didn’t feel central?“Everyone has the right to have the home shirt. The coach has to make the best choices, he sees what is best for the team during the week. I am someone who believes that those who are the best and who have trained must play better. “That was not a reason for me to think about leaving.”

Your relationship with De Rossi is said to have wanted to push you out: can you explain? What do you think? How can you play in this team?“These are two questions for the coach more than me. The formation, how to play and the interaction is up to him. I never felt out of the pitch, the coach sees during the week who is the best and who is going to replace him. If he decides that I have to play, I will play, if he decides that I have to play for 30 minutes, I will play for 30 minutes. We get to know each other as best we can and we have to do it quickly, there is no time because we have already lost five points, we have to improve, we see all the mistakes this week because the next week will be tougher.”

