Dybala, Inter Jade: Phone call to agent. Marotta is no longer hiding

The Nerazzurri club monitors the situation on the eve of the meeting between the Argentine and Juventus agent

The moment of truth has arrived. The long-awaited face to face between Juventus and Jorge AntonPaolo’s agent Dybala, scheduled for tomorrow. Juventus is ready to put a three-year term on the table worth 7 million plus bonuses linked to goals, appearances and results.

A different deal compared to the 8 million plus 2 bonus up to 2026 that was found last fall, when it appeared to be one step closer to signing. His signature has not arrived due to details regarding his agent, who is not a resident of Italy.

Juventus have doubts about the physical condition of Dybala, who has already missed 12 games this season and will not be available even against Sampdoria.

For Gazzetta dello Sport, Dybala’s thinking is clear: “Paolo’s priority is to stay at Juventus, if possible to end his high-profile career with Juventus. In the event that there are equal or similar offers, it is easy to imagine your choice: do not change“.

There is interest from many clubs in Dybala, including Atletico Madrid, Manchester City and other English teams. The newspaper reveals the background: “It is still early to understand what Dybala would choose, but in recent weeks more than one club have contacted Anton for information. The most interesting – and most awaited – phone call came from Inter. “Attempts must be made,” said Pepe Marotta in his latest interesting issue.“.

Dybala’s priority is to find a club that has a plan for him and put it at the center of plans for the present and the future. That’s why the Argentine is trying to understand what Juve want. With Inter Monitor and prepare for assault… See also Giving Sterme the keys to the city of Andorra

Mar 9, 2022 (change on Mar 9, 2022 | 10:08am)

© Reproduction reserved

“Entrepreneur. Social media ninja. Music nerd. Award-winning introvert. Beer trailblazer.”