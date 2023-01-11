Duty “greenhouses”: who will suffer from the sting of the EU

The cold shower came with the stipulation that Brussels intends to agree to on January 25th and then make it final in March: As we saw in the Giornale, the EU decided that the energy class Role Not up to standard should be improved except for very high fines. This is already a complete bite because the buildings built in the last decade in Italy, for the most part, are not and cannot already be compatible with the measures that will come into force from 2030.

Who will suffer from the sting

The “green breakout” that the European Union craves would be a bloodshed Citizens’ pockets have already experienced high energy prices, inflation and the cost of living in general. In the hope that there might be some sort of change or, in any case, a “modification” of the shot, non-compliant homes must have an “E” energy class by January 1, 2030, and in the next three years, they must pass to a class “D” “. This means that the bite in installments or in one solution because the first improvement (“E”) will not be enough. By 2050, he writes Prophetzero emissions must be achieved, that is, higher energy classes (from “C” to “A”) and more money to spend.

Restructuring estimates and numbers

If the extent of what is to come is not yet understood, here are some numbers that testify to the immensity of what needs to be done: To make their homes and buildings in general more efficient, Italians will have to be at home. Throwing out a minimum of €12 billion each year for the next 10 years, so €120 billion may not be enough for Brussels’ requests. Even more serious, however, is presented by Enea explaining that among the 58 million residential properties in Italy (data from the Revenue Agency), about 35% of the sampled homes would be of category “F” and “G”, ie to improve However, the estimate is very brief because the numbers could be higher since the Siape (Information System for Energy Performance Certifications) database is still somewhat incomplete.In practice, between 16 and 45 million homes were surveyed by the revenue It will not meet European expectations.

Sword of Damocles on Rents

Despite this black possibility, we must also thank the European Union because initially there was a ban on the sale or rent of non-compliant homes but this possibility was no longer foreseen in the drafts of what would later become law. The states will, independently, decide what fines to be paid by citizens who fail to abide by the rules. The problem will continue to arise because all those homes that fail to meet the milestones will inevitably lose value. Enea points out that to date, at least 60 percent of residential homes are part of the lowest energy classes (“F” and G).

Mortgages, exceptions and second homes

If things go in the direction indicated in March, a solution will need to be found in a relatively short time (seven years): a huge problem could happen with mortgages on non-compliant buildings which could also have a domino effect on banks: what will happen To buy homes if their value has declined? ABI (Italian Banking Association) has already shed light on this issue and European authorities can supervise our banks so that they apply the rules 100%.