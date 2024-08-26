Dutch Grand Prix, Queen Maxima chooses green but the princess steals the show

William Alexander H Maxime Dolandy They are always very interested in sporting events that take place in or represent their country. Having participated with great passion in the last Olympic Games in Paris and personally welcomed all the Dutch athletes who won medals, upon their return to their homeland, the royal couple have now decided to attend the Olympic Games. Formula Uno Dolanda Grand PrixWhich was held on Sunday, July 25, 2024, at the Zandvoort Circuit.

For this occasion, Queen Maxima chose a The gaze receded into shades of green.Which made her look radiant, but also besides Princess Alexia She looked more beautiful than ever, despite the simplicity of the outfit she wore.

Maxima Holland, Green Suit with Leaves

Maxima and Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands showed all their support and closeness to the Olympic athletes by going to Paris to attend several sporting competitions in person, which also saw Dutch champions among the fans. For the occasion, the royal couple decided to wear truly patriotic clothes, since it was orange, the national color of the European country.

But the Dutch monarchs didn’t miss out even on the recent Dutch Grand Prix, which also saw Max Verstappen, the world champion and their subject, compete. Although the brave athlete didn’t win the race, Queen Maxima looked more radiant than ever at the race. Looks Where green was the protagonist.

The Queen loves to brighten up her outfits with bright colours, but on this occasion she chose one Blouse in shade of green and purple Featuring short sleeves and an elasticated waist, the garment is paired with a Wrap skirtfluttering in the wind, moving her entire figure, and every now and then, leaving her perfect legs exposed.

Maxima from the Netherlands completed her look with a pair of shoes. white wedge shoes Ankle strap and a khaki trench coat with white embroidery. The Queen’s blonde hair was loose and placed over one shoulder, while her look was emphasized with a smoky eye with dark shadows. The Queen did not shy away from a touch of originality, also wearing long earrings in the shape of calla lilies, while on her arm she kept it classic with a diamond bracelet.

Princess Alexia, simple and beautiful

Queen Máxima attended the Dutch Grand Prix with other members of her family. In fact, they followed the sporting competition with her. King Willem Alexander And not Princess Alexia.

The royal couple’s second daughter wore a Plain suit with simple cutWhich enhanced her natural beauty. For this sporty event, Alexia of Holland chose a black ribbed shirt with an asymmetrical one shoulder and matching soft pants.

The royal daughter completed her look with white sneakers, a brown jacket and a necklace with a small pendant. The princess’s brown hair was left loose and wavy.