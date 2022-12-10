Duo Baldo takes place in Busca on December 20th

The cultural association Amici della Musica presents, under the direction of Antonello Lerda, the Christmas Concert which is also a great entertainment show to review the international concerts of the eighteenth artistic season “Musicaè” 2022.

Tuesday December 20 at 21 o’clock at the Teatro Civico di Busca, for the session on stage the owners of excellence, the wonderful duo of Baldo, Brad Ripp, violin, and Aldo Gentileschi, piano.

Artists, coming from different parts of the world, offer a very special and entertaining way of ‘composing’ classical music. Jokes, tics, and musical teases weave the plot of this concert special. The result is irresistible: a good hour and a half of pure joy. On the other hand, play and play are two distinct terms only in Italian, while in English, German and French they have the same verb…

For a better organization of the event, we welcome reservations at 339.6013250 (Secretary of the Association Amici della Musica di Busca); Free entry with priority for members. Supported by the City of Busca, CRC Foundation, Piedmont Region, Sedamyl, CRT Foundation, Banca di Caraglio, Bim Varaita.

because of Baldo

Among the many concerts in Italy and abroad, we remember the performance at the Salzburg Festival in 2010, at the Musashino Cultural Foundation in Tokyo, at the Shanghai Concert Hall, at the San Luis Obispo Music Festival in California, at the “Roberto Cantoral” in Mexico City, at the Festival San Fruitòs de Bages in Barcelona, ​​at the Teatro Grande in Brescia and the Società dei Concerti in Trieste and performing “Fondazione Arpa” with tenor Andrea Bocelli.

In 2018 and 2022, the duo played two USA tours with great success from audience and critics.

We also remember the success of the concert “Pax Mundi” in memory of Pope John Paul II, broadcast by RAI2.

For several years Duo Baldo has been touring internationally including those in China and Taiwan, where he has had the honor of performing, with great success, at the National Concert Hall in Taipei and at the Beijing Concert Hall in Beijing, in a concert that was carried out.

The violinist Rippe plays the prestigious Testor violin from 1736. The pianist Gentileschi plays… the piano he finds on stage.