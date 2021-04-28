April 29, 2021

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance: 20 minutes of gameplay featuring a complete mission

Gerald Bax April 29, 2021 2 min read

Dungeons and Dragons: The Alliance of Darkness Many believe he’s the spiritual successor to Baldur’s Gate Dark Alliance, the classic for PlayStation 2, Xbox, and GameCube. The new game, reaching current and old generation consoles, shows itself in an abundance of 20 minutes of focus Play Where all can be seen Task-Weight gain from the initial act of the game.

In this action RPG you will play as Drizzt Do’urden, Cattie Brie, Wulfgar e Bruenor BattlehammerandSome of the most famous characters in the D&D universe. As you can see from the trailer, it looks like the game mixes more narrative stages with other stages of the action, in a somewhat striking mix, especially for all fans of the world of Dungeons & Dragons. There is no shortage of simple platform stages, designed to link the different sections of the levels together.

The video shows the siege of a dwarf stronghold cut down by a giant dragon. At the end of the movie we move on to introduce the different warriors, each of them featuring a different set of moves and skills. Drizzt, for example, is very flexible and recallable Charm far away. Wolfgar is stronger and thanks to his hammer loves frontline combat.

There is no shortage of fights against gigantic enemies and stages of exploration. Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance doesn’t look like a masterpiece rank, but it might. beguile And keep some surprises.
Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance will arrive on June 22, 2021 on Playstation, Xbox and PC. The game is developed by Tuque Games. what do you think?

