“Ducati is strong, but it never wins” – OA Sport

We are preparing for the arrival of 2022. In MotoGP One wonders if the Spaniards Marc Marquez It will be at the start of pre-season testing in Malaysia and the last indications to be positive.

Restoring the original ace of Cervera is very important to Honda which, without the Spaniard, has achieved very little. It is no coincidence that thanks to Mark there were three victories last season, namely in Sachsenring (Germany), Austin (USA) and Misano.

However, Marquez had to deal with a bike that was changed compared to the past Which often falls due to objective difficulties with the front. The Human Rights Council has decided to change direction with regard to development and the 2022 project looks categorically renewed.

In this context, the one with the advantage appears to be Ducati, who finished 2021 well, despite not winning the Knights title, who went to Yamaha with Frenchman Fabio Quartararo. For this reason, by Honda Team Manager Alberto Puig, so red is not afraid.

“Everyone says that Ducati gets powerful, it’s true. But it is also true that they never managed to win. He hasn’t won a championship since Stoner. He’s definitely a strong opponent, but we’ll see if they can winThe sayings of the Spaniard (Source: Corsedemoto).

Photo: La Presse