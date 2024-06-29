Ducati bids farewell to Pramac and confirms: “Support will not decrease” – News

Expected separation

Today, in Assen, was a day Official press releases. First came from Yamaha And the team Prima Pramacwho announced their new collaboration starting from the next tournament and for the next seven seasons. Then it definitely arrived too Official note from Ducatiwhich loses a partner with whom it has cooperated so successfully over the past 20 years, essentially monopolizing the MotoGP World Championship. Reactions to this painful but now expected breakup have been charged. CEO Claudio Domenicali et al General Manager Gigi Dall’IgnaBoth expressed disappointment with Pramac’s choice to link up with Yamaha.

Domenicali and Dal Igna’s reactions

“I would like to personally thank Paolo Campinotti for all these years we have worked together -Domenicali announced- We have achieved great results with passion and enthusiasm but above all in a climate of great respect and cooperation. Unfortunately, we were unable to find a solution to expand this partnership further. But the respect and friendship that binds us is completely intact and will continue over time. Good luck in the future to Paulo and his team.“.

Dall’Igna, also a personal friend of Campinotti, also expressed himself along the same lines: “I want to thank Paolo Campinoti and the Pramac Racing team for all the commitment, dedication and great work done together during twenty years of collaboration. Our relationship began in 2005 and together we have achieved really important goals. Pramac Racing was the first independent Ducati team to win a MotoGP race and in 2023 it won the World Teams’ Championship, as well as being named Best Independent Team several times. We regret that we will not be able to continue together in the future. But now we must continue to focus on the present: We will do our best to support Pramac Racing, Jorge Martin and Franco Morbidelli until the end.in order to achieve other important goals this season“E”.