Dubai princess leaves husband with Instagram post: ‘I will divorce you’

Dubai’s Princess Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has announced her divorce from her husband in a post on her personal Instagram page. “Dear husband, since you are busy spending time with other businesses I hereby announce my divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, I divorce you. Take care of yourself. Your ex-wife,” Mahra wrote on his popular account, which features photos with celebrities including Ronaldinho and Andrew Tate. The princess is the daughter of the Emir of Dubai Mohammed bin Rashed Al-Maktoom.

The formula used

Repeating the divorce formula three times is consistent with the traditional “Islamic divorce” called “talaq.” A formula that makes divorce irrevocable, but is traditionally reserved for men only and not women.

Mahra conducted a comprehensive scan of all photos of her husband, businessman Mani bin Mohammed bin Rashid, to whom she was married for just over three months, and the latter responded only by deleting the photos with the princess from his profile. There was also silence from the Dubai royal family, which did not express its opinion on the validity of the actual divorce via social media.

An unusual form of divorce, chosen by the daughter of the ruler of Dubai and its prime minister, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, one of the richest men in the world with assets estimated at $ 16 billion. In the end, it may be Al Maktoum’s opinion that carries the most weight. The latter was convicted in 2022 by an English court of mistreating his ex-wife, Jordanian Princess Haya bint Al Hussein, but above all of having organized the kidnapping of two of his daughters to prevent them from marrying.