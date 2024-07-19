Dubai, Princess launches in a formula reserved for men only: “Since you are with someone else, I will leave you”

Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, one of the daughters of the ruler of Dubai – and the 26th Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates – has decided to divorce. Just one year after the lavish ceremony that saw her join Sheikh Mani bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, also a member of the royal family, the woman wants to end the relationship. It is a gesture that could cause her a lot of trouble, given that in the country where Sharia law applies, only men are allowed to initiate a separation. Her Highness Mahra announced the marital separation on Instagram. The post, which was shared on the account, which has nearly 700,000 followers, has set a record I like: Almost 350k, plus a lot of encouraging comments.

“Dear husband, since you are busy spending time with other businesses, I hereby announce my divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, I divorce you. Take care of your ex-wife,” Mahra wrote on social media. A revolutionary move for a Muslim-majority country, as it takes the form divorce – Divorce – is for men only. The princess has also deleted all photos in which she appears with her ex-husband. At the moment, no comment has been received from the royal family on this matter. The monarchy is trying to reduce what, according to Islamic understanding, is considered shameful for a person. Meanwhile, the Mahra initiative opens a window for women’s liberation in areas where Sharia law oppresses women.

