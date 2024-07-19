Friday, July 19, 2024
Search
World

Dubai, Princess launches in a formula reserved for men only: “Since you are with someone else, I will leave you”

By: Samson Paul

Date:

Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, one of the daughters of the ruler of Dubai – and the 26th Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates – has decided to divorce. Just one year after the lavish ceremony that saw her join Sheikh Mani bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, also a member of the royal family, the woman wants to end the relationship. It is a gesture that could cause her a lot of trouble, given that in the country where Sharia law applies, only men are allowed to initiate a separation. Her Highness Mahra announced the marital separation on Instagram. The post, which was shared on the account, which has nearly 700,000 followers, has set a record I like: Almost 350k, plus a lot of encouraging comments.

“Dear husband, since you are busy spending time with other businesses, I hereby announce my divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, I divorce you. Take care of your ex-wife,” Mahra wrote on social media. A revolutionary move for a Muslim-majority country, as it takes the form divorce – Divorce – is for men only. The princess has also deleted all photos in which she appears with her ex-husband. At the moment, no comment has been received from the royal family on this matter. The monarchy is trying to reduce what, according to Islamic understanding, is considered shameful for a person. Meanwhile, the Mahra initiative opens a window for women’s liberation in areas where Sharia law oppresses women.

Read also:

Previous article
Earthquake in USA, magnitude 5.3 in Nikolsky, all details « 3B Meteo
Samson Paul
Samson Paul
"Coffee fan. Tv specialist. Social media aficionado. Zombie geek. Evil analyst. Web expert."

Popular

More like this

Earthquake in USA, magnitude 5.3 in Nikolsky, all details « 3B Meteo

Noah French Noah French -

“San Siro will always regret it, I was injured and fell”

Lorelei Reese Lorelei Reese -
He came through the Inter youth team, Simone Delaniello...

Lithuania beats USA to top group; Banchero and teammates will challenge Italy in quarterfinals

Mirabelle Hunt Mirabelle Hunt -
Lithuania's great achievement On the last day of the...

Accumulation lasts 27 years and costs little

Karen Hines Karen Hines -
In a major advance in energy storage technology, researchers...

About us

News Net Nebraska is your go-to source for breaking news, in-depth analysis, and compelling stories. Our dedicated team of journalists brings you the latest updates from around the world, ensuring you stay informed and engaged. Trust us for unbiased reporting and insightful perspectives on the issues that matter most.

The latest

© News Net Nebraska