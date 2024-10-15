Droopy, who is he: from plumber to theatre. Sanremo, the tours, and this admission of illness: “I was very afraid.”

Drupi is the stage name of singer-songwriter Giampiero Agnelli. Originally from Pavia, Drupi is 77 years old and has a long musical career behind him. Suffice it to say that over all these years (he started in 1962, when he was 15 years old performing in the dance halls of Pavia) he has sold 15 million records worldwide. He participated in eight Sanremo festivalsHe has released twenty albums and toured hundreds of tours throughout Europe, Russia, America and Canada. His successes are part of the history of Italian music. And not just Italian. He announced today (15 October 2024) on Rai Radio 2 at Studios 5 in Condotta with Serena Bortone and Francesco Condari that he has a serious health problem with his lung. He is married to Dorina Dato. Curiosity: Droopy is also a clown therapy artist, an activity that takes him to hospitals to volunteer, to distract children in the hospital and make them smile.

He commented, without going into details: “I don’t want to talk about it because life goes on.” However, he said he was cured thanks to new techniques. We don’t know if this is an innovative treatment or a particularly sophisticated machine. We know from what he said that he received treatment in his native Pavia. “I was very frightened—I admit it—but I am quite a fatalist: I am convinced that when destiny is written, it is written, for better or for worse. Let’s see who Droopy is.