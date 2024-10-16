Driver’s license and health card on your cell phone

This was announced by the Undersecretary responsible for Innovation Botti, who emphasized how Italy will be at the forefront with regard to the European portfolio. The test will start with 50,000 Italians, then move to a million and then to all citizens who want to benefit from it. After the first three documents, other documents will be added.

The Undersecretary said that the digital wallet, which will contain digital documents starting from the driver’s license, health card and European disability card, will initially be “general but there will also be the possibility of developing private documents, and this is also the European trend.” Alessio Botti. He added: “There will be polite competition with individuals.”

Before Europe

“We have thought a lot about digital identity, and Italy will be ahead of the times compared to the European wallet. “We started working on it when the government decided two years ago to focus on CIE with the aim of arriving at a single state-issued identity,” Butti explained.

Launching on October 23

The experiment, the Undersecretary confirms, "starts on October 23 on the IO application. We will start with 50,000, then a million, and then all the Italians who want to benefit from the experiment. After the first three documents, we will see how to implement the other documents." The Digital Administration "will hold a meeting during the next few days with the Undersecretary about who will participate in the experiment, and we will conduct tests to find a combination of geographical, social, age, and gender aspects to reach the healthiest sample possible."

At the beginning of 2024, the IO app was installed on more than 37 million devices and integrates more than 280 thousand services available by more than 15 thousand organizations, with which an average of more than 4 million users interact every month. “We started working on it when the government decided two years ago to focus on the electronic ID card with the aim of arriving at a single identity issued by the state,” explained Undersecretary Alessio Botti, involved in the G7 Technology, Digital and Technology Group. On the same opening day as the ComoLake Conference. “After the first three documents, we will see another implementation – he adds – and we will expand it first to a million users and then to everyone who wants to try it.”

For all as of December 4th