Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake will include two graphics modes on PS5: No confirmations for Xbox

Despite being shown off during the Big N’s live stream, Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake will not be published as an exclusive, but will also be available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series Editions ?

During Nintendo Direct we had the opportunity to see the work, after a long wait, Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake expected on November 14 and which will be followed next year by remakes of the first two chapters.

Graphics modes in Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake

According to what was indicated by the Japanese newspaper Game*Spark and after It has been translated into English by Automaton-MediaDragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake will offer two graphics modes on PS5. We are talking about classic modes that prioritize accuracy or performance respectively.

The source specifically talks about PS5 and did not mention Xbox. However, it is not clear whether this means that Xbox Series These options won’t be included, or if the Japanese newspaper simply doesn’t mention the console out of habit (Microsoft’s consoles don’t have a large footprint on Japanese soil). It would be strange if Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake didn’t include this option on Xbox.

Added to all this are some specific details Difficulty levels. There will be three, with a lower level increasing damage dealt and preventing some bosses from healing themselves. However, Hard Mode will provide bosses with increased HP and lower rewards in terms of experience points and gold. It is also specified that Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake will include the ability to save at any time and there will also be an auto-save function.

Finally, we leave you with our test of Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake.