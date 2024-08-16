Dragon Age: The Veilguard has an official release date, announced with a trailer

Dragon Age: The Veilguard has an official release dateannounced by Electronic Arts with the new trailer that you can see below: The game will be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series.

At the same time the date was revealed Booking is also open. From the Standard Edition and Deluxe Edition of The Veilguard, which guarantees you some exclusive in-game items to customize your experience in this new chapter.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard will put us in charge. Rook, the character we will have the opportunity to create from scratch. Through an editor who will have to work to become the leader that Thedas needs, and the only one who can gather a team of warriors capable of saving the kingdom.

In addition to Rook, during the game’s campaign, we will have the opportunity to get to know him. Seven great supporting actors (Belara, Davrin, Emmerich, Harding, Lucanis, Neve and Tash), each coming from a different legendary faction from the Dragon Age universe, and equipped with special backgrounds and abilities.