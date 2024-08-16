Dragon Age: The Veilguard has an official release date, announced with a trailer

Dragon Age: The Veilguard has an official release dateannounced by Electronic Arts with the new trailer that you can see below: The game will be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series.
At the same time the date was revealed Booking is also open. From the Standard Edition and Deluxe Edition of The Veilguard, which guarantees you some exclusive in-game items to customize your experience in this new chapter.
Dragon Age: The Veilguard will put us in charge. Rook, the character we will have the opportunity to create from scratch. Through an editor who will have to work to become the leader that Thedas needs, and the only one who can gather a team of warriors capable of saving the kingdom.
In addition to Rook, during the game’s campaign, we will have the opportunity to get to know him. Seven great supporting actors (Belara, Davrin, Emmerich, Harding, Lucanis, Neve and Tash), each coming from a different legendary faction from the Dragon Age universe, and equipped with special backgrounds and abilities.
Surprise in the middle
As you know, the release date of Dragon Age: The Veilguard was revealed early due to a mistake by Electronic Arts, which I left a short video ad Where the launch day was reported.
However, this incident does not affect the great enthusiasm surrounding the project. “Having worked on Dragon Age for over fifteen years, I know how much our society cares about that. “I’m incredibly excited, and equally excited, to announce that Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be available on October 31,” said Creative Director John Epler.
“We wanted to give you the opportunity to express yourself. And do so in a world full of adventure and danger. So, whether you’re a fighter, a rogue, or a wizard, we can’t wait for you to gear up, gather your group, and embark on another exciting adventure in Thedas this Halloween.”
Veilguard will put characters first.It tries to present us with a narrative segment of great depth and an imaginary world that invites us to explore it and discover its many secrets, as we discover new places and interact with new interlocutors.
By following the classic Dragon Age style, we will have the opportunity to do this. Select with our options The way the story will develop and the path the different relationships between the heroes will take.
