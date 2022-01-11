Draghi: “The Campania issue? For the government, open education is a priority. My father increases the inequality between the North and the South”

“Government has the absolute priority that the school be open in existence. Distance education is used in tragic emergencies, and it suffices to see, for them to be convinced, the effects of the father on the inequality of schoolchildren, and among those who spent the most time at a distance and were present among the North and south of the country. So the prime minister Mario Draghi He responds, at a press conference from the Chigi Palace, to a question about the discontent of some governors and on the case of Campania, the region in which the Tarr judges, in just the last few hours, have rejected the governor’s order Vincenzo de Luca, and repudiate his line in this topic.

The Third Evaluation Office suspended the De Luca ordinance on schools: appeals accepted, including those issued by the government by Antonio de Costanzo January 10 2022



In particular, a reporter asks the Prime Minister what to expect, citing De Luca’s ruling – which was addressed in his interview with Republic On the government that might use “boys as guinea pigs” and on the opposition of Emiliano. Draghi does not comment on De Luca’s words, but says of Emiliano: “However, I understand that Emiliano says: I always agree with Draghi, even if I am not convinced.”

He then adds: “The disparities caused and measured by the exposure of older children to distance learning, are destined to remain among the youth, and are destined to cast their weight on their future destiny.” And then, the prime minister argues, “There are also practical considerations to keep in mind: the boys are told to stay home, not to go to school. But then they go to a pizzeria, or they play sports all day. So it makes no sense to close the school if they don’t We close everything else. But, as I said in the introduction, there are no reasons to adopt this total and generalized closure because the number of vaccinations has progressed.” And if in the next few days, compared to the reported peaks in infections, should they necessarily be closed? “There is likely to be an increase in the classes that will go”, as certain circumstances arise, “in distance learning. But I repeat that we must avoid a generalized resort to distance learning,” Draghi repeats.

Then Draghi emphasized in the introduction: “In Italy, schools reopen, when they resume after the Christmas holidays. As happened in other large European countries, the United Kingdom or France or others. And none of these schools ever closed their schools at random. For a while long. And in these countries there are epidemiological situations similar to ours. “