Draghi: “Stop the state of emergency after March 31, Super Green gradually died”

Kurt Bassetti: “Mediterranean Building for Dialogue and Peace”

Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti also stressed the need to “promote the rebuilding of a place for dialogue and peace”. Opening the meeting on the Mediterranean, Bassetti thanked Prime Minister Draghi “for the daily effort he is making for government work for Italy, in such a difficult period due to the pandemic and the complex work of re-launching the country.” I hope that this work will always be directed towards achieving the common good, and I am happy that the Prime Minister shares with us the ideal reasons that motivated this meeting of dialogue and spirituality.”

Ferragamo visit: “Thank you for your work”

Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s afternoon in Florence began at Sesto Fiorentino with a visit to the Ferragamo production plant, accompanied by CEO Marco Gobetti. Lorenzo Falchi, Mayor of Sesto Fiorentino, who welcomed Draghi with Florence mayor Dario Nardella, and the president, said meeting the company’s workers “thanked them for the work they do, and for the reality they represent”. Tuscany Eugenio Gianni. The riders accompanied the top management of the house to visit the factory, first to the archive that preserves the historical models made by the founder, Salvatore Ferragamo, and then to the departments where the main steps of creating the famous shoes were shown. Then he met the employees in the inner garden of the factory.

Florence double event

Therefore, a double event took place in Florence in the name of “Holy Mayor” Giorgio Lapera, the promoter of international peace talks between the 1950s and 1960s. Until Sunday, February 27, the city hosts the Bishops’ Conference “The Frontiers of Mediterranean Peace”, promoted by the Italian Bishops’ Conference, and the “Forum of Mediterranean Mayors”, convened by Mayor Dario Nardella.

60 bishops present, 60 first citizens

A delegation of about 60 bishops and 60 mayors from almost all the countries neighboring Marie Nostrum will participate in the conference “The Frontiers of Mediterranean Peace” and the “Forum of Mayors of the Mediterranean”, as well as guests of international importance. In addition to Italy, religious and first citizens will come from Albania, Algeria, Armenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Egypt, France, Greece, Iraq, Israel, Lebanon, Libya, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Morocco, Montenegro, Malta, Portugal, Spain, Serbia, Slovenia, Tunisia, Turkey, Ukraine.

Pope Francis will be there on Sunday 27 February

On Sunday, Pope Francis will visit Florence for the joint meeting of the Bishops and Mayors of the Mediterranean. The President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, will attend on Sunday, February 27. The day before, February 26, there will be Interior Ministers Luciana Lamorgese and Foreign Ministers Luigi Di Maio.