“Draghi Collie? Lame government.” Alarm from the Financial Times

the financial times He looks back across the channel and begins to focus his attention on the race to the Quirinale, one week after the vote. The famous British economic and financial newspaper talks about the risks to Italy in the event that Mario Draghi wins the election to choose the next head of state.

Everyone is wondering if Mario Draghi, the former head of the European Central Bank who took over as prime minister last year, will also become head of state, leaving his position vacant at a delicate moment. , reads the pages of the Financial Times. “Italy is in the early stages of implementing a major EU-funded reform program to increase its long-term growth prospects, after years of stagnation and the Covid pandemic” , warns the British newspaper, explaining the creeping fears in Italian and international political circles. The concerns relate to the fact that the end of the government of the former ECB president may lead to the return of the Italian people to the polls. “Some fear that Draghi’s ascension to the presidency of Italy will lead to the collapse of the current fragile government of national unity and force Early elections, jeopardizing the reforms on which the flow of EU money depends. In fact, the Financial Times points out. “Others believe that as President Draghi he can have a mature and stable influence on turbulent Italian politics in the coming years.” , we are still reading.

Who will be the new president?

reminding blow up Romano Prodi, who was already considered elected in 2013, the British newspaper talks about an unexpected outcome of the vote, even if the current prime minister is favored. “With his unparalleled public standing, Draghi, 74, is a serious contender. With a rational, no-nonsense approach to Italy’s political challenges, Draghi enjoys the confidence of the Italian and international business community.” Certainly, the Financial Times says, “While opinion polls indicate that the majority of Italians believe he has the right attributes to become president.”

Among the other suitors, the paper says, “Also former Prime Minister and media mogul Silvio Berlusconi, leader of the centrist party Forza Italia” , which – which “He called for the support of Lega and Fratelli d’Italia, the parties of the right” . On the other hand, competitors will push Cinquestel to choose a female president.