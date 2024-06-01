June 1, 2024

Dotti (with lawyers’ approval) meets with Councilor Giampedrone and imposes house arrest: “no no confidence resolution”

Noah French June 1, 2024


Not backing down, far from it. The president of the Liguria region, Giovanni Totti, wants the no-confidence motion to be “rejected without delay and with absolute certainty” in the regional council next Tuesday. He told this to Giacomo Giampdrone, the most loyal councilor for public works, in his first political meeting since his inauguration – 7 […]

Not backing down, far from it. Head of the region of Liguria Giovanni Totti He wants it rejected Without hesitation And with absolute certainty Motion of no confidence Next Tuesday at the Regional Council”. This he told his loyal Public Works Councillor. Giacomo GiampedroneHis First political meeting From its discovery – May 7 – to Home Guard On the charges Corruption e lie. An interview – authorized by the Genoa prosecutor’s office – took place at his home on Saturday morning Ameglia of the Governor (now suspended) in the presence of counsel. Stefano Savi. So, despite opposition calls for his resignation, Doti continues.

From the long discussion, we read in a note, “TheA desire to progress in a perfect manner Along with the majority Center-rightin the light of the important results obtained in this 9-year mandate”. What emerged from the meeting was “the total confidence of the Council and the regional administration. Keep working Always with the same attitude, but above all, with loyal cooperation between the basic and irreplaceable political inputs to manage the day-to-day affairs, to implement the mandate projects entrusted to him by the electorate with a majority and the company’s machinery company technician”. Council” is also underlined.Fully functional With Executive Vice President Alessandro Piana and all councillors”.

Meanwhile, Giovanni Totti’s lawyer announces that the “request to withdraw the procedure” of the house arrest has not yet been filed, “while waiting for the preliminary investigation to be defined.” A choice, advocate Chavy explains, “is taken into account hope than the work of a lawyer’s office Liguria will also take due account of the institutional needs of the region“. On May 23, prosecutors questioned the Ligurian governor for eight hours. Before leaving the Guardia de Finanza barracks, Dotti presented the judges with a 17-page document written in the first person and published on the website of local television.

