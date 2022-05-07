Don’t show it to children. The alarm bell sounded for the doll announced by YouTubers

a dummy Blue with sharp teeth wants to crush children” till the last breath “. he is Huggy Wuggy, a plush inspired by the character of the video game Poppy Playtime that has been relaunched on the web by many YouTubers and young content creators. According to British psychologists, Make children afraid of the dark In Italy, the phenomenon is monitored by the Postal Police: “S. However, we know that it is very prevalent and that we have received numerous reports explains Repubblica.it Chief of the Internet Police, Ivano Gabrielli.

The doll that “frightens the children”

Huggy Wuggy is the main character in a horror video game intended for children over the age of 13. The appearance of the funny “little monster”, colorful and harmless in appearance, spread content on the Internet, so much so that the doll he loved children Kindergarten. Not to mention the annoying talk now circulating on social media from left and right: “ I can hold you forever, till you take your last breath together ” And “ I’ll be there soon, sink my teeth and you’ll be consumed ‘, such as some lines of the ‘Free Hugs’ text.

The spread of the phenomenon

The phenomenon, already known many years ago, began spreading on the web during the epidemic. “ It has been a well-known phenomenon for years, and it has increased especially during the lockdown and pandemic period. The fact that despite the revival of social media, some children are still addicted to screens is troubling ‘explains Ettore Battelli of the Children’s Law Clinic of RomaTre University. The families of the Genima-Parents Association sounded the alarm immediately.’ There are less careful families who buy the doll for their children without their children playing the video game ‘, explains to Repubblica.it Alessia Arena, vice president of the association. A parent points a finger at the creators of some content on the YouTube platform: Now all kids are obsessed with the doll because it is being advertised by YouTubers “.

Psychologist’s analysis

in the UK ,Warning. According to psychologists across the channel, soft toys can make children’s fear of the dark uncontrollable. “ It is a doll with a harmless appearance, like a soft plush, but it hides an evil nature, hence the big mouth with its sharp teeth and aggressive temperament as well. This spread can generate fears and allow adults to manipulate children “, explains psychologist and expert in the Postal Police Cristina Bonucci. According to the expert” There are physiological fears, I think above all of the fear of the dark – The doctor continues – But if they are stimulated by a phenomenon like this, the danger is to make children extremely afraid of something that is essentially a product created for a fun activity aimed at more mature age groups. It can be hard to manage the fear of the dark that turns into a fear of Huggy Wuggy because everyone is talking about Huggy Wuggy. If not managed well, it can become even more worrisome “.

Postal Police Warning