Donnalisi between accusations and accusations – Big Brother VIP

after the chess match, Antonella And the Edward They come back to discuss. It seems that the truce is over, and the wounds inflicted by one of them on the other are reappearing.

The duel claims that it cannot have any kind of relationship with the radio megaphone, because there is a lack of trust. As we have seen, Edoardo’s icy attitude, his strong words, his interactions with him Oriana. There are a lot of little things that become huge for the big guys, when they join hands in disrespect.

“You have to understand how things are, not how you think.” Eduardo defends himself, who for a long time tries to explain to the duelist that he is misrepresenting what happened. It was not his intention to have fun with other women or to cause her pain. The VIP says he was angry, but didn’t flirt with Oriana or use childish sarcasm to annoy her.

Antonella is unable to back down, but Eduardo asks her: “If you don’t care why do you keep telling me that?”

“You have to understand why we broke up, you have to sympathize with me.” Only in this way can there be a cure, says the swordsman, hope. Understanding what her eyes saw and what those images might mean to her is one way to try to establish a relationship. The VIP says it’s not clear about friendship, cohabitation, or any other nature, but she still feels resentful at the moment.

The two contestants finished their accusations in deafening silence, muffled by the darkness and warmth of the blankets. How will they spend their night?