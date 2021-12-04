DogTv Your Video Entertainment Platform

You can say goodbye to the fear of leaving your four-legged friend alone at home! DogTv is here, a channel dedicated exclusively to dogs.

The news comes from the United States, a television channel created exclusively for dogs, studied and approved by veterinarians. In fact, the channel has been scientifically developed to provide the right company for dogs that are left alone at home. DogTv broadcasts shows designed to entertain our four legged friends, 24 hours a day. Also visible on YouTube, it is a series of images, sounds and background music that our loyal friends will appreciate and help them overcome – called “separation anxiety”, which has been shown to be harmful to their health. This may seem like a real turning point for those who, working all day, find themselves having to leave their dog alone.

Read also: Xiaomi Cyber ​​Dog is the giant’s new and cool project: what’s the challenge now with Boston Dynamics and Spot?

DogTV, does it really work?

The images, sounds, and scenarios are designed with a very specific purpose: to keep your dog glued to the TV for his entertainment. First, the colors are optimized for dogs’ vision, as they appear to be different from those of humans. Dogs’ vision is dichotomous, and they only have two types of color receptors, sensitive to certain colors, such as blue, yellow, and red scales. In addition to sight, which are of fundamental importance for attracting attention, so are sounds. There are very few words, but a lot of noise and music, in short, what is curious. The specialty of the channel is the presence of dedicated programs. In fact, there are mini-programs from 3 to 6 minutes, which are divided into three large categories: “relaxation”, “stimulation”, “improving behaviors”. Each of these categories has features that allow you to distinguish one program from another. Relaxation videos are usually slower and reduce stress. On the other hand, the videos in the stimulus category are more dynamic and full of animations and moving objects. This helps enhance the fun.

Read also: The DVB-T2 shutdown begins with RAI: ​​state TV announces the date of reprogramming of channels

Where do you watch DogTv?

You will be able to watch the channel online, on Apple TV and on some Smart TVs. YouTube also offers some programs. Starting in the United States, the channel had a success that spread like wildfire also to China, Portugal, Brazil, France, Australia and South Korea. And in terms of functionality, it’s definitely a must-try. DogTv can be a great solution for our loyal friends.